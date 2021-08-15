History comes alive at Portage historical site

Kids at the Cabin returned to reach out to children and get them interested history.

Kids at the Cabin is held at the Fort Winnebago Surgeon Quarters in Portage. The events invites the public to attend to play games and take in the history at the site, which includes an old school house and the surgeon quarters built in the 1800s.

The main attraction for the day was historical reenactor Laura Keyes as Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Keyes had two different lessons on Saturday where she gave an overview of Wilder’s life as a school teacher in the one-room Garrison School House, which was built in 1850.

“Students shall not be rowdy in my classroom,” Keyes said as she began her lesson. Keyes, which the help of research, explained to the attending children that Wilder grew up in a different time.

“I have spent my life looking for a history book full of women, I am still searching for that book,” Keyes said. “The teacher is in charge of the classroom.”

Site director Jude Pultz was giving tours throughout the day.

“The initiative is designed to get more young people to the site,” Pultz said.