The Dodge County Center for the Arts ushers in the holidays this weekend with the opening of its annual Holiday Gift Gallery.
Center for the Arts President Karol Dillie said almost 30 regional artisans are proudly showcasing handmade gifts in the organization’s new home at 130 W. Maple Ave. in Beaver Dam.
The exhibit committee has worked hard to display hundreds of items for ease of shopping. The handmade items provide income and enjoyment for the artists who produce them.
Dillie said the gallery is filled with unique pieces from returning artists as well as newcomers.
“No two years of the Holiday Gift Gallery are ever the same and there are price points for every budget,” she said.
Shoppers will appreciate the variety of one-of-a-kind gifts offered at the center. Gift selection should be a breeze with everything from jewelry, purses, scarves, shawls, quilts, photography, oil and watercolor paintings, Christmas and home décor, gourd creations, woods and ornaments adorning the shelves and walls.
Kraig Kasten, Dodge County Center for the Arts secretary/treasurer, said he is grateful to all the volunteers that kept the organization going during the transition and move into its permanent location this past year.
“We’ve kept the ship afloat and welcome anyone who wants to help steer,” he said. “The public shapes the direction of DCCA and we'll take any amount of time volunteers are able to give. All it takes is a call.”
The holidays bring longer hours to the Dodge County Center for the Arts in order to accommodate everyone’s schedule. They are open Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 23-Dec. 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dodge County Center for the Art is introducing a Men’s Night on Dec. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand to help select gifts for someone special on their list. Free gift wrapping and refreshments will be available.
An opening reception of the Holiday Gift Gallery to the public takes place Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with refreshments.
Looking ahead to 2020, the arts center is planning an innovative and exciting exhibit. Photography, poetry and music will be featured from Jan. 10 through Feb. 2. Interested exhibitors can participate by contacting Committee Chairperson Stephanie Wiedenhoeft at (414) 332-3094 or sadelabarnett@yahoo.com by Dec. 27.
