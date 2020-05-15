You are the owner of this article.
Horicon FFA holds ag product giveaway
Horicon FFA and FFA Alumni hand out free 300 pounds of cheese and sausage and 300 gallons of milk to the public Friday in an effort to support local producers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Horicon FFA and FFA Alumni held an ag product giveaway Friday morning at Horicon High School in an effort to support local farmers during the coronavirus pandemic.

A long line of vehicles waited to receive a portion of the 300 pounds of cheese and sausage and 300 gallons of milk distributed.

Anyone interested in donating to future giveaway events, can contact Alice Kern, Horicon FFA Advisor and Agriculture Teacher, at akern@horicon.k12.wi.us.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

