Horicon FFA holds ag product giveaway

Horicon FFA and FFA Alumni held an ag product giveaway Friday morning at Horicon High School in an effort to support local farmers during the coronavirus pandemic.
A long line of vehicles waited to receive a portion of the 300 pounds of cheese and sausage and 300 gallons of milk distributed.
Anyone interested in donating to future giveaway events, can contact Alice Kern, Horicon FFA Advisor and Agriculture Teacher, at akern@horicon.k12.wi.us.
Supporting the farmers
