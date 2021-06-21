Independence Day celebrations return to Columbia County

After a quiet 2020, Fourth of July celebrations are back in Portage and around the county.

The Portage Chamber of Commerce will offer a fireworks display for the 12th straight year on July 2 on the north side of Portage off of Gunderson Drive.

“This location was chosen so people could have more options for watching the fireworks on side streets,” Marianne Hanson said. Hanson is the executive director of the Portage Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re really excited to be able to have the fireworks again in Portage,” Hanson said. She said the fireworks are sponsored by Festival Foods along with the Portage Business Improvement District and the City of Portage.

“Businesses on the north side of town have said they will let people watch the fireworks from the parking lots,” Hanson said. “Festival Foods is opening their parking lot for people to watch the fireworks.”

Fireworks are scheduled to start around 9:30 p.m. Hanson said the Chamber of Commerce brought fireworks and a parade to Portage in 2010 and are happy to continue the tradition.

Hanson said the Chamber of Commerce has no current plans to bring the parade back. For those interested in a parade, it will be just a short drive to Pardeeville.