Independence Day celebrations return to Columbia County

After a quiet 2020, Fourth of July celebrations are back in Portage and around the county.
The Portage Chamber of Commerce will offer a fireworks display for the 12th straight year on July 2 on the north side of Portage off of Gunderson Drive.
“This location was chosen so people could have more options for watching the fireworks on side streets,” Marianne Hanson said. Hanson is the executive director of the Portage Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re really excited to be able to have the fireworks again in Portage,” Hanson said. She said the fireworks are sponsored by Festival Foods along with the Portage Business Improvement District and the City of Portage.
“Businesses on the north side of town have said they will let people watch the fireworks from the parking lots,” Hanson said. “Festival Foods is opening their parking lot for people to watch the fireworks.”
Fireworks are scheduled to start around 9:30 p.m. Hanson said the Chamber of Commerce brought fireworks and a parade to Portage in 2010 and are happy to continue the tradition.
Hanson said the Chamber of Commerce has no current plans to bring the parade back. For those interested in a parade, it will be just a short drive to Pardeeville.
The village of Pardeeville will have a full day of celebration July 3.
There is a three-person volunteer committee in charge of the Fourth of July celebration. Jill Hagan serves as the committee’s vice president and secretary.
“We are super excited for Fourth of July parade returning,” Hagan said. “With no event last year, we are ready to get back out there.”
Hagan said there was no event held for Independence Day in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions.
“In 2019, we had a band and beer tent. We had some really good success with that so we’re hoping to continue this and keep it going,” Hagan said.
The parade will start at 11 a.m. downtown. Everything else starts at 4 p.m. and that will include food trucks, beer tent, concessions and boat parade.
“Chandler Park at Park Lake will be where the boat tour starts at 4," she said.
Then at 7 p.m. Big Whiskey Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. and the fireworks start at dusk.
Hagan stressed the group needs more funds and those willing to donate have plenty of options.
“Our whole event is made possible by donations. If we don’t get the donations we need, this event doesn’t happen,” Hagan said.
Hagan said the group has raised $4,000 so far.
“That is half of the firework’s budget,” Hagan said.
Anyone interested can find ways to donate on the Facebook page. (link-https://www.facebook.com/Pardeeville4thOfJuly/) The group has also put donation buckets around Pardeeville.
Friesland will hold an Independence Day celebration July 5. Village President Steve Williams said the village partners with Friesland First Reformed Church for the Fourth of July celebrations.
The Friesland First Reformed Church, 107 E. Winnebago St. in Friesland, will be holding the annual Independence Day with dinner at 5:30 p.m. then the Friesland Band will play at 6 p.m. The Kingsmen Quartet will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk.
Columbus will host a 5-day celebration June 30 to July 4 with entertainment and rides at Fireman's Park as well as a large parade through the city on July 4. There will be fireworks at dusk on July 4.