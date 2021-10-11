Indigenous Peoples' Day ceremony remembers 'humanity at its best'

A moment made history nearly 150 years ago with the former Reedsburg Depot, 240 Railroad St., serving as the backdrop to the scene of white settlers pushing back against the forced removal of their Ho-Chunk neighbors.

“I think I would have shed tears of appreciation while watching humanity at its best on that day, the citizens of Sauk County and Reedsburg demonstrating courage, compassion and love for another human being regardless of linguistic differences, skin color or philosophical beliefs,” said Butch Artichoker, a descendant of Aahucoga or Blue Wing, a well-known chief in the area at the time of the event.

The former depot, first built in 1872 with the current building constructed in 1905, served as the location for the commemoration of the third annual Indigenous Peoples' Day of Sauk County Monday. An interpretive panel and a memorial bench were unveiled. Both will serve as reminders of the December evening when residents refused the apprehension and forceful removal of Aahucoga’s family members. Aahucoga, or Blue Wing in English, helped white settlers when they first arrived in the region. He was well known and liked by many, Artichoker said.