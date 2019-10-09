LA VALLE — A bus tour highlighting La Valle's past has been postponed.
Jefferson Davis, a member of the Voices of Big Creek steering committee for the tour, said in an Oct. 8 phone interview, the bus tour and artifact museum at La Valle Town Hall was postponed because the number of people who registered for the bus tour was too low. This year's tour was scheduled for Oct. 13. Davis said the committee will probably reschedule the event for late next spring or late next summer.
Last year’s tour was cancelled due to the 2018 floods that devastated the area, he said. He said in an Oct. 4 phone interview, the committee decided to bring the tour back in 2019 to continue showing the history of Big Creek.
Davis, who lives in Menomonee Falls, was born in La Valle. He said the ultimate goal of the tour is to keep it as an annual event, document it for future generations and find a way to incorporate its history into the Reedsburg school district curriculum on how the pioneers settled and what life was like back in the early settlement days at Big Creek.
Davis said over 70 people attended the first tour including historians, participants and volunteers. Seven themes were featured on the tour and the artifact museum from family and commerce, to faith, agriculture and education of the day. The bus tour taking attendees along the Lake Redstone and La Valle area to showcase the history even sold out with a waiting list, he said.
Davis said Oct. 4, prior to the event's postponement, the bus tour will start at La Valle Town Hall in La Valle and take attendees on a three hour bus tour of Big Creek and Lake Redstone. The tour will start during the time frame of the Civil War era and highlight the same themes it did in the previous tour. However, more of an emphasis will focus the technology of the day.
“There are historians on our tour that remember when running water was first put in the house and the barn,” Davis said. “They remember when electricity first came to their house and to their barn and their shed. They remember when the telephone first came to their house.”
You have free articles remaining.
The day will start with an open house from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at La Valle Town Hall. Those who registered for the bus tour will depart at Noon for the three-hour tour. A one-hour question and answer session is at 3 p.m. once the bus tour returns to town hall, where the public is invited to attend.
Those who can’t make the bus tour can still attend the artifact museum at La Valle Town Hall at 314 Highway 33 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13. Artifacts from the technology aspect of the 1930s and 1940s in the Big Creek area will be featured in the museum. Other items on display include a jawbone found in Lake Redstone when it was being built, an old map, yearbook’s of the schoolhouse and family photos, Davis said.
Twenty-three stops will be featured including the Lake Redstone dam, the Lutheran church and cemetery, farms where former residents used to reside and a one-room schoolhouse. The tour will feature historians and former residents telling firsthand accounts of what life was like in Big Creek. One of the firsthand accounts is from a teacher from the 1940s who taught at a schoolhouse on the north end of Lake Redstone, Davis said.
Lake Redstone Historian Don Grossnickel, who lives in Arlington Heights, Illinois and owns property at Lake Redstone, will share the history of the lake and the farmers affected by the lake’s construction during the tour. He encourages those to take the tour and attend the artifact museum to learn about the history of the area.
“There’s something for everybody there, antique lovers and learning more about the town,” Grossnickel said.
Anyone looking for more information on the Voices of Big Creek Tour can contact Davis at 262-255-0893, his cell phone 262-470-0893 or his email jeffersondavis784@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)