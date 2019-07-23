The Lazy Beaver Canoe Race is geared for towards who are serious about racing, but also those who want to have a fun time paddling the Baraboo River from La Valle to Reedsburg.
The 11-mile race is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. July 27. Reedsburg Kiwanis Member Jeff Seering said the race starts on the south side of the Baraboo River, east of the Highway 58 bridge in La Valle. Signs will be posted with directions to exact location, he said.
Those who want to grab their paddle and canoe or kayak still have time to do so. Registration is available starting at 9 a.m. the day of the race. Forms are available at the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce at 240 Railroad Street, online on the chamber event page or the Reedsburg Kiwanis Facebook page. Cost is $25 per paddler and includes a t-shirt and the picnic lunch.
Seering said registering early helps the Reedsburg Kiwanis prepare for how much food to bring for the lunch after the race.
He said about 20-25 people participate in the race and its received more interest in those looking to participate since Discover Wisconsin featured the race in an episode last year.
Those looking to participate can sign up for three categories, “paddle like crazy” for those looking to race, “move along” for those who want to race a little faster and “will finish but don’t know when” for those who want to cruise through the river.
“Most of our paddlers don’t really race,” Seering said. “They take their time.”
While competition is optional, paddles will be awarded to canoe and kayak winners in each age division, like “Older than Dirt” for the combined ages of two paddlers over 100-years-old, best decorated canoe or kayak category, as well as fastest overall canoe and kayak.
Participants have dressed up in themed attire and costumes, from the Dukes of Hazard and pirates. Seering said one boat dressed as an ice cream theme, handing out treats, and one boat had an R2-D2 replica for a Star Wars theme.
Seering said the race started 19 years ago as a way to promote the Baraboo River. Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards the Friends of the Baraboo River to for river related projects.
