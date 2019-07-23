If you go

What: Lazy Beaver Canoe and Kayak Race

Where: Race starts at first left off of Highway 58 in La Valle. 11 mile race ends at Granite Avenue boat landing in Reedsburg.

When: Race starts 10 a.m. July 27. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

Info: Call Jeff Seering 608-524-2987. Email seerjeff@yahoo.com. Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce website.