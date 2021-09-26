Local guides write book outlining hauntings in Baraboo

In their writing process, the pair said they also garnered a lot of new information.

“We’ve learned a lot,” Mordini said. “We just feel like there’s still magic here in Baraboo, and we uncovered a little bit of it.”

The book was finished in November and released Aug. 23. So far, Mordini and Herrewig said they have received a small amount of feedback but always welcome more insight into their work. Another byproduct of publishing a book about hauntings was the amount of stories they received after writing it. The pair joked they may write another one day with their new material.

Within minutes of setting up a table to sell autographed copies, people who were in the middle of the Summer Brew Ha Ha in downtown Baraboo stopped to buy a book and began telling their own stories of haunted homes.

They have planned more than one event to share the book with the public. The pair will be signing books again during the Fall Fair on the Square from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 outside of the Baraboo Tours office, 524 Oak Street, on the second floor. They will also be there over the Fall Art Tour weekend.