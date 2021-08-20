Lt. Gov. Barnes tells Portage crowd that race conversations are needed

Wisconsin’s Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes spoke to a Portage crowd about systematic racism, income inequality and climate change, at Pauquette Park Thursday evening.
Barnes, a Democrat, is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Ron Johnson.
Barnes said when he was on the campaign trail with Gov. Tony Evers, Evers said if he and Barnes committed the same crime there is a good chance Barnes would go to jail and Evers would not.
“All racism is not overt,” Barnes said. “It’s not people showing up in white hoods and robes.”
Barnes compared systematic racism with climate change. He said both topics have turned political and people sometimes don’t want to have the conversations.
“Solutions to both these problems can benefit everyone in our society,” Barnes said. He then spoke of one of the main subjects in the book, they myth that one group has to suffer so another can thrive.
“This is just not true,” Barnes said. He said that communities are fighting over a small amount of money and suggested that the richest in our society have more to give.
“In the middle of the pandemic, whenever that was about eight months in, about 6 million people found themselves living in poverty while people at the top were earned more than ever,” Barnes said.
He then transitioned in his speech to the subject of income inequality. When Barnes was a State Representative, he sat in on a conversation on solutions for poverty in Wisconsin.
Barnes took a look around the room and realized none of his colleagues had lived in poverty in the last ten years, if ever.
“That is why we need people with lived experiences in these roles,” Barnes said. He added more diversity in elected offices is key. Another key is having the conversations.
“There are a few things keeping systematic racism in place,” Barnes said. The first is communities with no diversity.
“When there is a lack of people who don’t look like you around it is easy to not think about these things,” Barnes said. “The second is people who don’t believe in systematic racism, which is racism in itself. To deny someone else’s thoughts (on systematic racism) is absurd, shows privilege and is sociopathic.”
A number of city employees attended the event and Barnes was asked what they can do to help. Barnes responded they can continue these conversations, promote equality and give space to people who don’t normally get it in our society.
“To elected leaders, let’s do more to promote cultural understanding,” Barnes said. He said the discussion like the one in Portage go a long way.
Barnes was invited by the Portage Public Library, which held a community read for the book “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone” by Heather McGhee About 50 people attended the event in the Beasley Pavilion.
The library asked everyone in the community to read the book this summer, Portage Library adult services librarian Chris Barker said.
“We had wonderful participation this year and we’re excited about next year and exploring new concepts in the community,” Barker said. “This conversation is based on how we can be better.”