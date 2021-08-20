Lt. Gov. Barnes tells Portage crowd that race conversations are needed

He then transitioned in his speech to the subject of income inequality. When Barnes was a State Representative, he sat in on a conversation on solutions for poverty in Wisconsin.

Barnes took a look around the room and realized none of his colleagues had lived in poverty in the last ten years, if ever.

“That is why we need people with lived experiences in these roles,” Barnes said. He added more diversity in elected offices is key. Another key is having the conversations.

“There are a few things keeping systematic racism in place,” Barnes said. The first is communities with no diversity.

“When there is a lack of people who don’t look like you around it is easy to not think about these things,” Barnes said. “The second is people who don’t believe in systematic racism, which is racism in itself. To deny someone else’s thoughts (on systematic racism) is absurd, shows privilege and is sociopathic.”

A number of city employees attended the event and Barnes was asked what they can do to help. Barnes responded they can continue these conversations, promote equality and give space to people who don’t normally get it in our society.