A new business is hoping to provide fast service food options to Reedsburg.
Co-owners Lori Schroeder and Becky Meyer said the Lunch Box Express includes quick grab and go items including hot ham and cheese sandwiches, barbecue, chips, candy bars, nachos and ice cream. The name describes the food trailer’s concept, prepare items ahead of time and hot held on a steam table so it’s ready when customers place an order at the window.
Meyer said the Lunch Box Express will include a special with a sandwich, bag of chips and a choice of beverage. Schroeder said they are hoping to add items like biscuits and gravy, pulled pork, soup and chili to its menu in the future.
The Lunch Box Express will serve food on Monday’s from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Labor Day by Seat Inc. in Reedsburg’s Industrial Park, according to the business’s Facebook page.
The food trailer made its first appearance at Reedsburg’s Freedom Fest July 4, was at Party in the Park July 27 and plans to attend other community events within the Reedsburg area. However, their main focus is attending all the auctions held by Gavin Brother’s Auctioneers, usually between 100 to 120 auctions per year throughout the state.
Meyer said the idea to start a food trailer was a dream of her husband, Craig. She said it took a conversation in a local saloon to get the ball rolling, when the couple ran into Gavin Brothers Auctioneers Matt Gavin, an auctioneer with the Reedsburg company. Meyer’s told Gavin she heard Wonewoc resident Diane Hess, the owner of Country Gals Lunch, was retiring after over 35 years of selling food at its auctions.
Hess and her husband, Donnie, traveled all over the state year round selling food at all of Gavin Brothers auctions. The Meyer’s saw an opportunity to start their own business taking over what Hess started and partnered with Schroeder and her husband, Mark, to start the Lunch Box Express.
Matt Gavin and Gavin’s Brothers Owner/Operator Lori Gavin said food is why people come and stay at auctions for an entire day, even if one isn’t planning on buying or bidding on an item.
“It keeps the crowd around and some people come just to eat,” Matt Gavin said.
The Meyer's and Schroeder's said they hope to build the business so it is a successful endeavor in retirement. Becky Meyer said they plan to work their full time jobs and take vacation time to travel to auctions.
Becky Meyer works as an accountant and human resource manager at Reedsburg's Addison Machine Engineering and serves as the clerk for the Town of Reedsburg while Craig works in maintenance at Mauston’s Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center. Lori Schroeder works in inventory control at Foremost Farms and Mark is retired.
Additional information on the Lunch Box Express is on its Facebook page or email lunchboxexpress2019@gmail.com. Becky Meyer can be reached by phone at 608-393-3999 or Mark Schroeder at 608-393-2489.
