Mauston’s fireworks show celebrating the Fourth of July featured some new additions this year.
Along with its firework show July 5 at Veterans Park, the event featured live music with Wisconsin based band Home Grown Tomatoes preforming until the start of the fireworks. During the event, the Mauston Chamber of Commerce sold hot dogs, brats and other food and beverage items.
Mauston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Hudack said the change was to try to do more for the community and city. She said the chamber is talking about expanding next years event to include arts, crafts and lawn games. She said Festival Foods paid for half the fireworks and the City of Mauston paid for the other half.
Mauston resident Heidi Finucan attends the event every year with her family to celebrate the Fourth of July and enjoyed the music.
“It’s nice to have extra bands out here while enjoying family time,” Finucan said. “It’s a good community events, nice to see it get bigger.”
Additional pictures from Festival Fireworks and Music in The Park are on juneaucountystartimes.com.
