It was the first wine walk for Mauston residents Teresa Kastner and her daughter-in-law, Jessica.
Kastner said she’s always wanted to attend the wine walk but had to work. With a night off, she was soaking in the fun atmosphere while sipping wine at Two Sisters Event Center, one of the stops along the route.
“It’s something fun to do and fun,” Kastner said, adding she ran into people on the wine walk she hadn’t seen in a while and took the chance to explore places she hadn’t visited in a long time, like Hatch Public Library.
Mauston resident Lynn Chestnut said she comes to have a good time with friends, along with enjoying the food provided by caterers along the route. It was the fourth wine walk she’s participated in.
Mauston’s sixth annual wine walk was Sept. 20 with 15 stops in downtown State and Division Street. The event was held in partnership with the Mauston Chamber of Commerce, Radio stations WRJC 92ONE FM and Smash Country 92.9 and The Bank of Mauston with proceeds supporting Friends and Family Cancer Foundation.
Participating businesses included 4 Seasons Floral and Gifts, Castle Rock Dental, Thayer’s Jewelry, Anytime Fitness, Hatch Public Library and Games for Us.
WRJC Owner Jim Murphy said the wine walk provides a chance for Mauston businesses to show case what they have to offer the community and a chance for people to stroll the downtown.
“It’s so fun to see,” Murphy said.
You have free articles remaining.
Murphy said what separates Mauston’s wine walk from wine walks held in surrounding areas is the choice of food, with more options available for participants to eat, as well as the selection of local caterers and wineries.
When choosing wineries and caterers, first consideration is given to Mauston locations then branching out.
“We try to keep it as local as possible and we spread out and spread out to fill out all the spots,” he said.
Three hundred tickets were available for sale. The event was 13 tickets short of selling out this year, Murphy said.
Two Sisters Events Center Owner Peggy Dennison said the event center participates in the wine walk as a stop to promote the community. She said the wine walk also provides exposure to the event center for participants to see the building, ask questions about what it offers and possibly consider hosting an event, like a wedding shower or baby shower at the State Street location.
It was the sixth wine walk for McKinney’s Home Décor said retail sales manager Jennifer Randall. She said the wine walk brings in new people that may not know the business exists.
“We’ve had a few people here tonight that said they live right in Mauston, yet they’ve never been into our business,” Randall said.
The reason McKinney’s Home Décor hosts a stop along the route is not only to promote the displays and products in its store, but also the Mauston community, she said.
“Just to see our small downtown area boom like tonight, I mean, it’s pretty rare you see this amount of people,” Randall said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)