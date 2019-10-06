MAYVILLE — Audubon Days returns to Mayville this weekend for its 33rd consecutive year.
The October festival boasts a full day of activities at the Mayville Park Pavilion Saturday, bookended by events downtown Friday and Sunday.
Started by the Mayville Chamber of Commerce in 1987, the community festival was on the verge of folding this year because it lacked a sponsoring organization.
A group of citizens stepped forward, formed a committee and recruited volunteers to keep the event alive. Committee members are Molly Henkel, Bobbie Ebben, Carmen Bauer and Tami LaChance.
Audubon Days has been revamped, and organizers promise an affordable family-friendly weekend of fall fun.
Anticipation is high for Friday night’s relay races on South Main Street. This new event is being hosted by Budahn’s Bar and starts at 4:30 p.m. Four-person teams will compete in the three-point shot, catch a pass, hit the target and hit the hole challenges. Speed is a factor, with the fastest team completing the course hailed as the winner. More than $500 in cash and prizes is on the line for the contest, which is free to enter. Contact Jeremy Budahn to register a team at 920-387-5560.
Food, drink and live music can also be found downtown Friday. Main Street Mayville is holding a fish fry fundraiser from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 69, 134 S. Main St., with entertainment by “Acoustic Grove” to follow from 7:30-11:30 p.m. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will help fund future downtown events and efforts.
A downtown pub crawl, which began Sept. 25, concludes Friday night. Stop in at Richie’s Up Ur Alleys, 25 S. Main St., for information on how to participate. Visit designated taverns throughout the week to be eligible to win prizes. A drawing for prizes will take place Saturday between 3-4 p.m. at the Mayville Park Pavilion. Must be present to win.
The Audubon Days Parade, traditionally held on Sunday, has been moved to Saturday this year. It steps off at River Knoll Industrial Park at 10:30 a.m., travels down Main Street, turns right onto Horicon Street and finishes at the Mayville Fire Department.
A bevy of activities will take place inside and outside the Mayville Park Pavilion Saturday, with time-honored favorites returning along with some new things added to the mix.
From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a craft fair will be held upstairs at the pavilion.
Festival-goers are invited to take photos in a selfie booth filled with props anytime throughout the day and share their memories on social media.
At noon, a bags tournament for prizes begins on the south side of the pavilion. Entry fee is $20 per team. Contact Jeremy Budahn at 920-387-5560 to register.
Classic and custom vehicles will be on display for people to envy and enjoy in the parking lot on the north side of the building. The car show runs from noon to 2:30 p.m., with prizes being awarded at 2 p.m.
The Kid Zone will operate outside near the bandstand from noon to 3 p.m. Activities include a petting zoo, an obstacle course, face painting and more.
Individuals, groups and businesses are eligible to enter the Audubon Days Scarecrow Contest. Scarecrows can be assembled starting Friday and must be set up by noon Saturday. Entries will be displayed outside the pavilion with the winner being chosen by popular vote. Registration forms can be found on Facebook at “Audubon Days 2019” or at Mayville City Hall. The deadline to enter is Thursday. The winner will be announced at 7 p.m.
An exciting addition to the festival is being sponsored by Broc Fleischer of Mayville’s ReMax Real Estate Agency. Free tethered hot air balloon rides will take place from 4-6 p.m., weather permitting.
A variety of food and refreshments, along with raffles and live entertainment will be available, beginning at noon.
All bands can be enjoyed free of charge. “Scotch and Soda” will play on the outside bandstand from noon to 3 p.m. “Ivory Tower” will follow them from 4-7 p.m., also on the bandstand. “Oil Can Harry” will close out the night with a performance inside the pavilion from 7-11 p.m.
The festive weekend wraps up downtown Sunday with an all-you-can-eat breakfast at American Legion Post 69 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Any questions can be emailed to the committee at audubondays2019@gmail.com.
