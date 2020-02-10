Miss Wisconsin for America will be at Emily’s Closet sale in downtown Beaver Dam

Funds raised from the sale of the dresses will be contributed to the Emily C. Lyons Memorial — a $2,000 scholarship offered in Lyons’ memory. Lyons, a 2014 graduate, was a BDHS homecoming queen. The scholarship is awarded to an outstanding senior who plans to pursue a career in the sciences at a four-year university.

Weinberger said that Prielipp will assist the girls in finding their dresses on Saturday among the others helping out at the event.

This is the first year that the sale of the dresses will not be at Beaver Dam High School, Weinberger said.

”Our goal each year is to keep Emily’s legacy going and encompass the kindness and generosity that she had every day,” Weinberger said. “We hope that next year it keep growing and we are able to help and reach more girls in Wisconsin.”

The dresses are sold for $50 or less.

Dresses can still be accepted at Century 21, 215 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam, by contacting Weinberger at 920-763-4878.

“We do not have any requirements for dresses,” Weinberger said. “Short or long. We are accepting shoes and dresses as well.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

