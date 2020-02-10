Miss Wisconsin for America will be at Emily’s Closet sale in downtown Beaver Dam

Devyn Prielipp, the current Miss Wisconsin for America, will be in Beaver Dam Saturday to support the efforts of the Emily’s Closet sale.
Emily Lyons, who died less than a year after graduation from Beaver Dam High School, has been honored since 2016 with Emily’s Closet. It is a scholarship fundraiser that has provided gently used formal dresses for girls to wear to prom at an affordable price. It is named for Lyons, who was killed at age 19 in 2015 in a snowmobile accident in Vilas County.
“Devyn is a live, non-directed kidney donor,” Emily’s mother Dawn Lyons-Wood said. "She's also an advocate for organ and tissue donation. She and I met at a National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin event. She was instantly interested in Emily's closet and wanted to know how she could help. Besides her time, she will be bringing some dresses to donate.”
BDHS alum Arianna Weinberger organizes the clothing drive and said the sale will be at Art on the Town Wisconsin-The Studio, 127 Front St. this weekend:
• Friday 4 to 8 p.m.
• Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
• Sunday from 10 to 2 p.m.
Prielipp will be there on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m.
“We will have donate life material as well as be able to sign up people online for the registry,” Lyons-Wood said.
Funds raised from the sale of the dresses will be contributed to the Emily C. Lyons Memorial — a $2,000 scholarship offered in Lyons’ memory. Lyons, a 2014 graduate, was a BDHS homecoming queen. The scholarship is awarded to an outstanding senior who plans to pursue a career in the sciences at a four-year university.
Weinberger said that Prielipp will assist the girls in finding their dresses on Saturday among the others helping out at the event.
This is the first year that the sale of the dresses will not be at Beaver Dam High School, Weinberger said.
”Our goal each year is to keep Emily’s legacy going and encompass the kindness and generosity that she had every day,” Weinberger said. “We hope that next year it keep growing and we are able to help and reach more girls in Wisconsin.”
The dresses are sold for $50 or less.
Dresses can still be accepted at Century 21, 215 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam, by contacting Weinberger at 920-763-4878.
“We do not have any requirements for dresses,” Weinberger said. “Short or long. We are accepting shoes and dresses as well.”
