FOX LAKE — Old people, old cars and old songs were a hit at the 18th Annual Antique Car show hosted by the Fox Lake fire Department on Saturday.
Lt. Dan Neuman, chairman of this year’s activities said, “We had over 200 cars in 43 classes ranging from the first production car to garden tractors.”
Neuman said about 600 spectators came to the event to view the cars, and take advantage of the kids attractions like the bounce house, dunk tank and face painting.
New this year was a remote-control car demo derby.
“They will be back next year,” Neuman said. “They were a big hit.”
