Museum at the Portage continues celebrating local history

The Museum at the Portage is getting ready for its grand re-opening on Saturday after being closed with limited in-person tours in 2020.
The museum will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Zona Gale winning the Pulitzer Prize. Portage native Gale was the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize. “Miss Lulu Bett” was adapted by Gale into a play and a film following the 1921 Pulitzer Prize for drama.
The ceremony for the Brick Memorial Terrace will be held on Saturday at the museum at noon. There will be a short meet and greet with refreshments before and those in attendance will have the chance to meet the new manager of the museum, Haley Jennson.
Vicki Vogts said a memorial brick is an opportunity for someone to honor and individual person, family member or business. Vogts is the president of the Portage Historical Society, which operates the museum.
Vogts said the brick memorial will serve as a tribute to the past and present who have established Portage as a cultural center since 1854.
On Thursday afternoon visitors were greeted by volunteers Linda Wendt and Kathy Rowley. The pair have a wealth of knowledge as they show visitors around the museum, which remains free to the public.
“People can choose for us to guide them or take a self-guided tour around the house,” Rowley said.
The museum’s season runs from May to October and the doors opened May 13 this year after no public tours last year.
“We’ve had quite a few visitors since opening this year,” Rowley said. "The library is open to the public 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday with private tours available. They just need to call and schedule the visit.”
The house is now run as a museum by the Portage Historical Society.
“This used to be the public library up until 1995,” Linda Wendt said as she walked up the stairs of the museum pointing out different artifacts. She entered the room which used to be Zona’s bedroom and said the top floor of house used to be the children’s library and the ground floor was the adult library.
The second floor of the museum features a step into the past. There is a display for a one-room schoolhouse as well as an old shoe shine stand.
On the first floor visitors can find information about businesses in Portage dating back to the cities founding in the 1850s.
The first floor of the museum also has Zona Gale’s study, it has not been used since 1938 when Gale died and includes the same furniture she owned.
Gale was born in Portage in 1874 and moved into the Georgian Revival-style home she shared with her husband, William Breese in 1926. The couple lived in the house until 1938.
After the ceremony, the museum will be open for tours to see what is new in the museum.
“Lots of things have been donated and it is expanded from time to time,” Wendt said. “Always something interesting to see.”