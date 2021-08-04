National Night Out lights up Portage’s Sunset Park

Portage held a National Night Out Tuesday evening at Sunset Park that was well attended by citizens and law enforcement.
Portage Police organized the event that is celebrated nationwide on the first Tuesday of August.
“It’s another great way to meet with the community in a unique way,” Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said. “This is our first year and were hoping it continues over the years.”
Portage Police, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Portage Fire Department, Aspirus MedEvac, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin State Patrol officials were in attendance Tuesday night. Emergency vehicles were on display and kids were given the opportunity to see inside ambulances, fire trucks and police squad cars.
TJ Adams got a tour of an Aspirus MedEvac ambulance, did some coloring and played some games with Klafke and other children.
“This is a lot of fun,” Adams said Klafke as they tossed handcuffs.
Tuesday night was also the first time people got to see the new Portage Police mascot. The yet-to-be-named mascot walked around.
People cast their ballots for what the mascot should be named. The choices were Sgt. Fiv O, Sgt. Paws, Sgt. Honor, Sgt. Wags, Sgt. Katch ‘em or write-in suggestions.
The night included a K-9 demonstration from K-9 officer Ares. Klafke put on a bite sleeve to help K-9 Ares and Portage Sgt. Benjamin Neumann with the demonstration.
The night ended with popcorn and a movie with “Planes: Fire and Rescue” playing as the sun went down. Free water was available at the park and free popcorn was provided by Craig’s Popcorn Corner.
“It’s been a lot of fun so far,” Klafke said. “This is really great for the public but also the officers who get to enjoy themselves with the public.”