‘Not enough money’ to pay the debt on Memorial Day in Portage

“When a service member dies, we say they gave their last full measure of devotion on behalf of our country. What that means is the fallen service member, having paid for the defense of our nation with their life can give nothing more,” said Lt. Col. Jeremy Duffy, commander of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion with the Wisconsin National Guard. “There’s not enough money in the entire world to pay the debt we owe to those who died for our country.”
The city of Portage held a small ceremony on Monday morning, at Blue Star Park, to honor the men and women who died serving the United States in combat. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1707 and American Legion Post 47 worked together to make this event possible.
“Thank you for being here as we honor our fallen military members who died in service to our nation,” Duffy said. He said the history of Memorial Day dates back to 1868 following the Civil War.
Duffy spent 10 years as an enlisted soldier before joining the National Guard. He was the events key note speaker.
He joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1996 after serving in the naval aviation service during the Bosnian Conflict in 1994. He has since in a variety of theaters with multiple deployments and has been awarded the Bronze Star, Air medal, and Meritorious Service Medal.
During his speech, Duffy recited “In Flanders Field” which is often used during Memorial and Veteran Day ceremonies.
“Take up our quarrel with the foe: To you from failing hands we throw/The torch; be yours to hold it high. If ye break faith with us who die/We shall not sleep, though poppies grow/In Flanders fields,” the last line of the poem reads.
During the ceremony 11 area veterans read all the names of the Portage area residents who have died in combat dating back to the Civil War. Following the reading of the names each veteran turned and saluted the wall.
The names from the wall were also represented in a mock cemetery made of crosses with the names of all Portage-area residents who have died in U.S. wars, including the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam Era, the Battle of Mogadishu and the War in Afghanistan.
Portage Mayor Rick Dodd attended the ceremony and said, “I’d like to thank all veterans who have served this country.”
Portage High School student Ella Briggs sang the National Anthem, “America The Beautiful” and played “Taps” towards the conclusion of the ceremony.
Dodd said the crowd was a little smaller than years past.
“In the past we’ve had bleachers out for people to sit on,” Dodd said. “But with COVID, all that changed.”
Dave DuVall, of VFW Post 1707, helped organize the ceremony. He was very happy with the turnout for the ceremony.
“I am glad we had people here this year,” DuVall said. “Last year we didn’t invite any public but posted the video online. So to have people here this year is great.”
Vietnam Era veteran Chris Schutz led the veterans and the crowd in a prayer for those killed in action in the country’s history. The ceremony also included a wreath laying for Gold Star Families and a wreath for soldiers killed in action.
Duffy also explained the current situation of National Guard members is the largest since World War II.
“This has been the largest mobilization of the National Guard since World War II,” Duffy said. He explained due to COVID-19 and the domestic response with the vaccine 7,000 National Guard members have been mobilized and 3,000 Air National Guard members in the last year.
“If you see someone in the National Guard be sure to thank them,” Duffy said. “They more than deserve it.”
