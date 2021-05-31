‘Not enough money’ to pay the debt on Memorial Day in Portage

“When a service member dies, we say they gave their last full measure of devotion on behalf of our country. What that means is the fallen service member, having paid for the defense of our nation with their life can give nothing more,” said Lt. Col. Jeremy Duffy, commander of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion with the Wisconsin National Guard. “There’s not enough money in the entire world to pay the debt we owe to those who died for our country.”

The city of Portage held a small ceremony on Monday morning, at Blue Star Park, to honor the men and women who died serving the United States in combat. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1707 and American Legion Post 47 worked together to make this event possible.

“Thank you for being here as we honor our fallen military members who died in service to our nation,” Duffy said. He said the history of Memorial Day dates back to 1868 following the Civil War.

Duffy spent 10 years as an enlisted soldier before joining the National Guard. He was the events key note speaker.

He joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1996 after serving in the naval aviation service during the Bosnian Conflict in 1994. He has since in a variety of theaters with multiple deployments and has been awarded the Bronze Star, Air medal, and Meritorious Service Medal.