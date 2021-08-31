Organizers shift Sauk Prairie cow chip festival to solely Saturday event

“It’s a way for them to make their largest fundraiser of the year,” German said. “There’s no commercial side to the cow chip; it’s all serving the community, all the proceeds….It’s just a great way that a small, nonprofit group can work the weekend and make as much money as they possibly would doing many fundraisers throughout the year.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Events are usually spread out over two days, with a portion of the throwing participants competing Friday night, but this year, it’s a 12 hour festival, Reuter said. The day begins with the race and the Cow Chip Breakfast at 8 a.m. and ends around 7:30 p.m. with the Universal Sound Dance Band. Reuter said because of the elimination of the parade, organizers increased the amount of children’s entertainment. There is also no gate fee this year.

“I think what our event is most known for is just family fun,” Reuter said. “It’s an economical event to go to. Come and watch the throw, get some good food...just a lot of good, wholesome family fun.”

Though the event was cancelled last year, committee members did host a virtual event of sorts. As a way to raise funds for those nonprofit organizations unable to serve as vendors, people were offered the chance to purchase a T-shirt and take their own video of themselves tossing a chip.