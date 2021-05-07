Portage bands first to perform at Pauquette pavilion

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shaver confirmed the band has not played publicly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – 429 days since its last performance.

“We’re very excited to be the first group to play at the pavilion,” Shaver said. “I’m so excited the kids get to show their talents again.”

Thursday evening began with the Symphonic band, the freshman and sophomore band then the Jazz Ensembles, freshmen through seniors, and the evening ended with the Wind Ensemble – made up of juniors and seniors.

“It’s a little early to be doing things with large crowds, so we’re leaving time in between bands for parents to leave and others to get settled,” Shaver said.

The pavilion at Pauquette Park was part of a larger project in Portage. The project included construction of the pavilion along with a new multi-use path connecting playground equipment, bathrooms, the river and Ice Age trail. All money was raised through donations, organized by the Portage Service Club Association, with two matching grants from the Department of Natural Resources.

Total cost of the project was estimated to be about $358,000. The asphalt trail is eight feet wide with a two-foot gravel shoulder.