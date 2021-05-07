Portage bands first to perform at Pauquette pavilion

Portage High School held its spring concert at Pauquette Park on Thursday night under the newly constructed Beasley Pavilion. It was the first performance at the new pavilion and 429 days since the band’s last public performance.
Portage High School Band Director Tom Shaver said, “When we rehearsed there on Thursday afternoon I was impressed with the acoustics of the stage and how well it sounded across the pond.”
Shaver said he did not publicize the concert to make sure parents would be able to enjoy the concert. He said an outdoor concert was the only option to showcase Portage High School's three bands.
Shaver added the school district could not approve an indoor spring concert, but he knew the pavilion was available. He spoke with Toby Monogue, director of the Parks and Recreation department.
“I made a couple calls and found out the pavilion would be available,” Shaver said. “Then the administration approved the outdoor concert.”
Marianne Hanson, executive director of the Portage Chamber of Commerce, saw the band practicing on Thursday and recognized the opportunity the band was given.
“They haven’t performed in over 400 days,” Hanson said. “What an excellent opportunity this is for the kids to be the first to use the pavilion.”
Shaver confirmed the band has not played publicly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – 429 days since its last performance.
“We’re very excited to be the first group to play at the pavilion,” Shaver said. “I’m so excited the kids get to show their talents again.”
Thursday evening began with the Symphonic band, the freshman and sophomore band then the Jazz Ensembles, freshmen through seniors, and the evening ended with the Wind Ensemble – made up of juniors and seniors.
“It’s a little early to be doing things with large crowds, so we’re leaving time in between bands for parents to leave and others to get settled,” Shaver said.
The pavilion at Pauquette Park was part of a larger project in Portage. The project included construction of the pavilion along with a new multi-use path connecting playground equipment, bathrooms, the river and Ice Age trail. All money was raised through donations, organized by the Portage Service Club Association, with two matching grants from the Department of Natural Resources.
Total cost of the project was estimated to be about $358,000. The asphalt trail is eight feet wide with a two-foot gravel shoulder.
The pavilion is 18 feet from the water. The concrete slab that serves as the base of the pavilion is 81 feet by 38.5 feet. A steel frame canopy is 75 feet by 35 feet and covers the pavilion.
Construction began in September 2020 and the Beasley Pavilion was finished three months later in December. The pavilion is named after George Beasley, who among others, played a large role in the donation process for the pavilion.
Hanson concluded, “After seeing the band rehearse, I’m ready for more concerts in the pavilion.”