Portage canoe project continues with new burning techniques

Novey continued, “By using this method, we may be able to remove multiple char layers in one evening's work by moving the fire from end to end and chipping out the char in real time.”

These workshops are designed to teach as well as participate in the process of creating the canoe. This includes helping with removing the char from the canoe.

“We're adding in experimentation with various char-chipping techniques. Some of these are based on archaeological theories, while others are explained by early explorers,” Novey said. “Participants will be able to experiment with these various tools, made out of stone, shell, and other materials, and learn about recent research connected to the tools.”

Other activities planned

The NIAH has invited Nicolette B. Meister to hold a workshop on preserving family heirlooms and other antiques. That will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Then on Sunday Praise on the Prairie returns with live music

The evening will conclude with Novey reading from Henry Schoolcraft’s 1820 narrative from his time in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Novey is excited to see people out and this weekend and has something for everyone.