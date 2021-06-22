Portage canoe project continues with new burning techniques

The Historic Indian Agency House will continue the summer project of making a canoe on Friday with ancient techniques, including fire, from before metal tools existed.
The canoe burn is just the beginning to the weekend at the Agency House. On Saturday there will be a workshop on preserving antiques and family heirlooms and on Sunday Praise on the Prairie will be held with live Christian music along with a visit from a 1830s itinerant preacher.
Adam Novey, the Agendy House Executive Director, said the first week’s burn was a success.
“After putting out the fire for the first week's dugout canoe burn, it was apparent that we succeeded in getting a substantial char layer with plenty of checking which should make for easier chipping this Friday,” Novey said.
The char layer will be chipped away before the burn on Friday night. He explained this process at the first workshop on May 28.
“The idea comes from Native Americans who would burn the log, then scrap off the char to burn fresh wood and repeat that process until the canoe is completed,” Novey said. “Because the fresh wood will burn better than if the char isn’t removed.”
Novey said part of the log was coated in pine tar to see if it accelerated the burn. “The pine tar did not seem to make any difference as the burn was even throughout, but we'll be able to tell for sure when we take our first measurements on Friday after removing the char layer,” Novey said.
This Friday, Novey will be using a different technique in an effort to produce more char.
“The first week's burn was a single, continuous burn which we fed throughout the two hours until it burned itself out,” Novey said. “The difference with this Friday's burn is that we will be trying a "roving" fire technique. We'll start the burn on one end of the log, and once it has become sufficiently charred, move the fire to the other end of the canoe and extinguish the first side. We'll chip out the new char on the extinguished end while the other side is burning and then switch ends again and so forth.”
Novey continued, “By using this method, we may be able to remove multiple char layers in one evening's work by moving the fire from end to end and chipping out the char in real time.”
These workshops are designed to teach as well as participate in the process of creating the canoe. This includes helping with removing the char from the canoe.
“We're adding in experimentation with various char-chipping techniques. Some of these are based on archaeological theories, while others are explained by early explorers,” Novey said. “Participants will be able to experiment with these various tools, made out of stone, shell, and other materials, and learn about recent research connected to the tools.”
Other activities planned
The NIAH has invited Nicolette B. Meister to hold a workshop on preserving family heirlooms and other antiques. That will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Then on Sunday Praise on the Prairie returns with live music
The evening will conclude with Novey reading from Henry Schoolcraft’s 1820 narrative from his time in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Novey is excited to see people out and this weekend and has something for everyone.
“This weekend has three great event opportunities that cover a broad range of topics and formats which we're looking forward to sharing with the community,” Novey said.