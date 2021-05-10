Portage Center for the Arts invites Sugar River Collective for second livestream concert

On the technical side the PCA relies on Craig Radi and his small crew. Radi has been described by Royal as the livestream guru.

Radi said he the feedback he received following the Anna Marie show was very positive. He said they experience a single technical issue that lasted a fraction of a second.

All this added up to a successful mini concert, according to Royal. She said the mini concerts will not be a regular staple of the PCA offering over the summer.

“There are many outdoor musical events that fill this niche,” Royal said referring to live music around Portage. She added the PCA will be busy with the Zona Gale Young People’s Theatre summer workshop and in August youth theatre production of Peter Pan.

Due to the production schedule, the PCA may hold a pair of mini concerts in early June or September.

For those interested in what else is happening at the PCA, Royal said there is a plan for a soft re-opening in August for theater productions. In October the PCA plans on holding the annual six-concert Performing Arts Ser

"October with the first of our annual six-concert Performing Art Series, as a trial toward moving forward with regular events at reduced and/or full capacity, pending Covid-19 guidelines," Royal said.

“This will be our first performance in so long that we hope the audience feels our happiness! We’re really excited to share our art with the PCA,” Kinzer said. “We’re not only excited, we’re grateful.”

