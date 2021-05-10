Portage Center for the Arts invites Sugar River Collective for second livestream concert

The Portage Center for the Arts held a successful livestream mini concert in March and now have a folk and blues group lined up for a second show.
Sugar River Collective is a trio featuring Rick Evans, Marsha Kinzer and Martin Saunders. A virtual mini concert at the Zona Gale Theatre streams on Facebook live at 7 p.m., May 15.
The band was glad to receive news of the show.
“We finally had an excuse to see Martin again, and rehearsing felt like a small step toward normalcy. We’re doing this type of show for the first time, so we hope we do it well,” Kinzer said.
Singer/songwriter Evans plays the guitar, Kinzer is a singer in the group and Saunders plays the harmonica. This is their first performance in 18 months due to COVID-19.
The PCA has been holding virtual and in-person galleries throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea to hold mini-concerts came after the PCA was part of a Christmas concert that was livestreamed.
PCA Executive Directory Heidi Royal saw the concert as an opening for possibilities and in March they held their own mini concert featuring local artist Anna Marie. About 100 people tuned in for all or a portion of the 30-minute performance.
There is no cost to watch the mini concert but donations are encouraged. Royal said the March event raised $200.
“Marsha and Rick were scheduled to perform at the grand opening for phase two of our construction project in February 2020; unfortunately, they were feeling a bit under the weather and were not able to make the evening event,” Royal said. “Craig Radi, PCA Board member and lead sound technician, who is also a musician and friends with Marsha and Rick, suggested we invite them back for a mini concert since they missed the first opportunity to perform”
Kinzer and Evans are both teachers, they described the last year and half as “drastic, rollercoaster-like changes in teaching” in education.
The Madison-based group play music spanning genres including folk and blues. Evans has been a songwriter for over 50 years. One of the things the crowd can look forward is when SCR plays the famed blues song "Crossroads", originally written and recorded by Robert Johnson in 1936.
“(We) will perform one of their favorites, "Rick’s Northern Town", a song about Duluth, Minnesota, along with a song inspired by the recent injustices we’ve been witnessing around our country. We cover a few genres,” Evans said.
On the technical side the PCA relies on Craig Radi and his small crew. Radi has been described by Royal as the livestream guru.
Radi said he the feedback he received following the Anna Marie show was very positive. He said they experience a single technical issue that lasted a fraction of a second.
All this added up to a successful mini concert, according to Royal. She said the mini concerts will not be a regular staple of the PCA offering over the summer.
“There are many outdoor musical events that fill this niche,” Royal said referring to live music around Portage. She added the PCA will be busy with the Zona Gale Young People’s Theatre summer workshop and in August youth theatre production of Peter Pan.
Due to the production schedule, the PCA may hold a pair of mini concerts in early June or September.
For those interested in what else is happening at the PCA, Royal said there is a plan for a soft re-opening in August for theater productions. In October the PCA plans on holding the annual six-concert Performing Arts Ser
"October with the first of our annual six-concert Performing Art Series, as a trial toward moving forward with regular events at reduced and/or full capacity, pending Covid-19 guidelines," Royal said.
“This will be our first performance in so long that we hope the audience feels our happiness! We’re really excited to share our art with the PCA,” Kinzer said. “We’re not only excited, we’re grateful.”