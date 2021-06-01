Portage church plans biggest renovation in more than a century

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish has broken ground on an $8 million renovation project that will take 12 months to complete. It will be the biggest changes to the church in 135 years.

Father Gary Krahenbuhl said this plan for the Portage church has been talked about for two decades. He has led the congregation of about 800 families for the last eight years.

“But really in the last four years did things really ramp up,” Krahenbuhl said. “We had an aggressive-minded renovation committee at the helm in that time that made this possible.”

The renovation committee along with a recent capital campaign, which secured $3.1 million, made the renovations possible.

Members of the community and congregation gathered on the east lawn of St. Mary’s, the site of the new entryway the church will have when construction is completed. The new entryway is part of the construction to make St. Mary’s more handicap accessible, Krahenbuhl said.

“This will also be an anchor for future generations,” Krahenbuhl said. “This is not about us, now. It’s about what is to come. These renovations show we’re here to stay in Portage and make this community stronger.”