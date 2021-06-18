Portage Farmers Market sees rebound after 2020

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I set up the signs and make sure the lot is clear of all cars,” Howe said. He said even though there are signs stating no parking in Commerce Plaza on Thursday, he still finds himself giving the police a license plate numbers so cars can be moved.

“There’s always one car that is here when I’m setting up,” Howe said. He sets up the tents for vendors, puts up signage and waters the hanging flower pots along the Wisconsin Street.

The market had 15 vendors on Thursday afternoon. Howe said the number varies throughout the summer.

“If every vendor that paid for a spot showed up every week, we wouldn’t have any open sites,” Howe said. Last week the market was full of 25 vendors and Howe has plans to add a few more vendor sites.

One of the vendors at the Portage Farmers Market was Joseph Rott selling cheeseboards and lazy susan trays. It is a new hobby for Rott, who is retired and from Portage.

“I started this about five weeks ago,” Rott said. “I’ve never been a vendor before, but I’ve been to the Farmers Market in years past.”

Rott said he would probably be back the next week and throughout the summer.

Another vendor is Corey Stanton of Stanton Legacy Acres in Reeseville.