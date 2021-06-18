Portage Farmers Market sees rebound after 2020

The Portage Farmers Market is back after a disappointing 2020. The market only allows for local products to sell, especially only Wisconsin-made products.
The Portage Business Improvement District operates the market and collect the vendor fees. The vendor registration form makes it clear only local products can be sold at the market.
“It’s going really well,” Paul Howe said. Howe manages the market for the BID. “It was tough last year, we held the market but there wasn’t a lot of people that came out.”
Howe said this year the BID has done more advertising for the event which he said has brought in a lot more people.
Howe said there are 25 vendor spots available.
An employee of a Madison-based vegetable seller, who declined to be identified, said the company has been a regular at the market for the last three years. He said the market is off to a good start this year.
Howe gets to the market early Thursday morning to get Commerce Plaza at the corner of Cook Street and Wisconsin Street ready.
“I set up the signs and make sure the lot is clear of all cars,” Howe said. He said even though there are signs stating no parking in Commerce Plaza on Thursday, he still finds himself giving the police a license plate numbers so cars can be moved.
“There’s always one car that is here when I’m setting up,” Howe said. He sets up the tents for vendors, puts up signage and waters the hanging flower pots along the Wisconsin Street.
The market had 15 vendors on Thursday afternoon. Howe said the number varies throughout the summer.
“If every vendor that paid for a spot showed up every week, we wouldn’t have any open sites,” Howe said. Last week the market was full of 25 vendors and Howe has plans to add a few more vendor sites.
One of the vendors at the Portage Farmers Market was Joseph Rott selling cheeseboards and lazy susan trays. It is a new hobby for Rott, who is retired and from Portage.
“I started this about five weeks ago,” Rott said. “I’ve never been a vendor before, but I’ve been to the Farmers Market in years past.”
Rott said he would probably be back the next week and throughout the summer.
Another vendor is Corey Stanton of Stanton Legacy Acres in Reeseville.
“We do it all with CBD and hemp. From items you can cook with, pain relief and even fire starter items,” Stanton said. He said he started the business with his father. Both are veterans who were looking for alternatives for pain relief.
“I like it at this market,” Stanton said. “There’s smiles on everyone’s face when they’re walking around. And this is an awesome location. Can’t wait to be back next week.”