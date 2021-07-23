Portage grandstand group makes a pitch during fair week

The Grandstand at the Columbia County fairgrounds is not used often, but this weekend it will get more attention than any other time of year.

Thursday night the Columbia County Fair held the annual Tractor and Truck Pull, filling the seating area. The grandstand was built in 1935 as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s Depression-era public works effort, the Works Progress Administration.

“It looks like no one is doing upkeep at the facility,” Andrew Johnson said.

Johnson said he was passing through the area and stopped at the fair. He pointed out graffiti and crumbling concrete stairs and railings.

Save the Grandstand started last summer with the hopes of rehabilitating the grandstand at the Columbia County Fairground.

Bunny Balk got the group started in August 2020 with the goal of raising $1.5 million. Balk serves as the president of the group and was happy to see the grandstand being used Thursday night.

“It’s great that the grandstand is being used,” Balk said, "but it would be nice for it to have a new coat of paint.”

Balk and her husband Randy were running the Save the Grandstand booth at the fair. They are selling T-shirts and raising awareness for the group.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}