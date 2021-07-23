Portage grandstand group makes a pitch during fair week

The Grandstand at the Columbia County fairgrounds is not used often, but this weekend it will get more attention than any other time of year.
Thursday night the Columbia County Fair held the annual Tractor and Truck Pull, filling the seating area. The grandstand was built in 1935 as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s Depression-era public works effort, the Works Progress Administration.
“It looks like no one is doing upkeep at the facility,” Andrew Johnson said.
Johnson said he was passing through the area and stopped at the fair. He pointed out graffiti and crumbling concrete stairs and railings.
Save the Grandstand started last summer with the hopes of rehabilitating the grandstand at the Columbia County Fairground.
Bunny Balk got the group started in August 2020 with the goal of raising $1.5 million. Balk serves as the president of the group and was happy to see the grandstand being used Thursday night.
“It’s great that the grandstand is being used,” Balk said, "but it would be nice for it to have a new coat of paint.”
Balk and her husband Randy were running the Save the Grandstand booth at the fair. They are selling T-shirts and raising awareness for the group.
“Want to win a free T-shirt?” Randy asks fair-goers. “Throw the ball and win a free T-shirt.”
Balk said the group is doing well.
“We are still meeting and coming up with ideas,” Balk said.
The group will be meeting with Portage city officials in the future because the city owns the land the Columbia County Fair sits on. The city owns the property and the Portage Historical Society needs to approve an changes to the site.
Shawn Murphy has said that the grandstand remains in the Portage Capital Improvement 5-year plan. He added the city is working with the grandstand group.
In May the group held and arts and crafts fair on the Columbia County Fairgrounds to raise awareness and funds for the grandstand.
Kyle Little is the vice president of the group, he said the May event was a success with probably over 700 people attending.
Balk said the group has raised about $28,000 toward the initial goal of $1.5 million
Balk said the group is currently talking with the Ho-Chunk nation and the Menomonie nation about grant funding options. The group is also talking with the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Portage Historical Society for grant options.
“We are really looking for anyone with skills in grant writing. Grants are our best option for funding the rehabilitation of the grandstand,” Balk said. “We’re also looking for anyone interested in saving the grandstand.”