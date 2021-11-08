Portage High School ready for Veterans Day Program

“Russ went off to war and serve his country before he was able to graduate,” Carlson said. “We’ve always had this policy, but as far as I know, never used it. A lot of people are really excited to present him with a diploma.”

Carlson said anyone is welcome to attend the free event which officially starts at 1:45 p.m., but some may show up as early as 1 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We started this event because Portage cares a lot about our veterans,” Carlson said. “Veterans travel because they know the respect this ceremony has for the military community.”

After the program, Veterans are encouraged to have desserts with students and staff at the high school.

“It’s another way to connect with people,” Carlson said. “This is a celebration of these men and these women and after the ceremony is another way of doing that.”

Almost 20 years ago, Carlson and other staff came up with the idea to hold a Veterans Day ceremony at the high school. This year will be the 17th Portage Veterans Day Ceremony.

“We’re happy to say our keynote speaker for the event is Greg Eirich,” Carlson said. “He’s the leader of the state American Legion. It’s a big deal for us.”