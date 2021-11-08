Portage High School ready for Veterans Day Program

After a virtual celebration of military veterans last year, Portage High School is ready to once again host an in-person Veterans Day ceremony Thursday afternoon.
“We’re very excited about this year’s program,” Ed Carlson said.
Carlson is the activities director for Portage High School and a former social studies teacher.
“Last year, we had just a virtual program," Carlson said. "There was no theme like in past years. It was kind of thrown together to still honor our area Veterans and be able to do something for them."
The theme for this year is honoring World War II Veterans, and Carlson is expecting three Portage area ones to be in attendance Thursday.
One of the veterans is Russ Wyman who was a Portage student during World War II, but did not graduate before leaving for the war. Local WWII veterans Bill Welsh and Howard Schneiter are expected to attend the ceremony.
On Monday night, the Portage School board is set to vote to approve giving Wyman his high school diploma. Carlson added the board has a policy in place to award diplomas to students who served in the military if they left school before graduating.
“Russ went off to war and serve his country before he was able to graduate,” Carlson said. “We’ve always had this policy, but as far as I know, never used it. A lot of people are really excited to present him with a diploma.”
Carlson said anyone is welcome to attend the free event which officially starts at 1:45 p.m., but some may show up as early as 1 p.m.
“We started this event because Portage cares a lot about our veterans,” Carlson said. “Veterans travel because they know the respect this ceremony has for the military community.”
After the program, Veterans are encouraged to have desserts with students and staff at the high school.
“It’s another way to connect with people,” Carlson said. “This is a celebration of these men and these women and after the ceremony is another way of doing that.”
Almost 20 years ago, Carlson and other staff came up with the idea to hold a Veterans Day ceremony at the high school. This year will be the 17th Portage Veterans Day Ceremony.
“We’re happy to say our keynote speaker for the event is Greg Eirich,” Carlson said. “He’s the leader of the state American Legion. It’s a big deal for us.”
Eirich is Wisconsin American Legion Department Commander and was in Portage for the Celebration of Freedom event in September at the American Legion.
Each veteran in attendance will be recognized at the ceremony. Carlson said each veteran’s name will be announced and a PHS student will give them a flower.
PHS students who are entering the military will be acknowledged and given the opportunity to introduce themselves.
PHS Principal Oren Nehls said there are a handful of seniors who have already enlisted and will begin their career in the armed forces after graduation.
The school is asking everyone to wear masks and will keep guests separate from students in the gym.
“It’s a great opportunity for the students to show recognition to the men and women who have served our country,” Carlson said. “It’s always a good event and the Veterans who return year after year shows that they really appreciate it.”