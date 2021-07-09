Portage Kids' Safety day brings fun and education to kids

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

National Night Out is returning Aug. 3 to Sunset Park and the evening will conclude with a movie. Then in September the Portage Police Department will be holding a 9/11 20th Anniversary program at the Portage Football Field which will include a candlelight service.

Annual Report

Klafke gave his annual report to the committee. He highlighted a number of statistics with comparisons to 2020.

He said the department had 35 incidents of use of force in 2020 and so far this year have had 21 incidents of use of force. This includes seven Taser displays with one deployment, five firearm displays with zero deployments, two K9 unit displays and nine bodily use of force including compliance holds.

Klafke said traffic stop numbers are about the same. The department had 1,308 stops in the first seven months of 2020. In 2021 the department has made 1,317 traffic stops.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed response to EMS calls.