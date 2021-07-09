Portage Kids' Safety day brings fun and education to kids

Over 25 children attended Kids' Safety Day at Portage High School Football Field Friday to talk, learn from first responders and play games.
“It’s a day to play games with the kids and teach them about safety,” Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said.
Safety Day included presentations on gun safety, 911 safety and bike safety. Children also ran an obstacle course similar to what firefighters do on the job.
Griffin Glendenning of Portage was one of the first to run the firefighter obstacle course.
“It was really fun,” Glendenning said. “It’s pretty hot out, but I'm having a great time.”
Klafke told the Portage Common Council on Thursday part of the departments 2021 goals is to reconnect with the community.
“We have established an honor guard program that was out during Memorial Day weekend,” Klafke said. “Another program is the peer support program that is just in the beginning phase.”
Klafke is using social media to help reconnect with the community. Every week on Facebook the department releases “Briefings from the Badge” that give an overview of calls the department responded to that week.
Safety Day isn’t the only event local law enforcement will be holding this summer.
National Night Out is returning Aug. 3 to Sunset Park and the evening will conclude with a movie. Then in September the Portage Police Department will be holding a 9/11 20th Anniversary program at the Portage Football Field which will include a candlelight service.
Annual Report
Klafke gave his annual report to the committee. He highlighted a number of statistics with comparisons to 2020.
He said the department had 35 incidents of use of force in 2020 and so far this year have had 21 incidents of use of force. This includes seven Taser displays with one deployment, five firearm displays with zero deployments, two K9 unit displays and nine bodily use of force including compliance holds.
Klafke said traffic stop numbers are about the same. The department had 1,308 stops in the first seven months of 2020. In 2021 the department has made 1,317 traffic stops.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed response to EMS calls.
“Pre COVID, we would assist on almost all EMS calls and as you see in 2019 we responded to over 900 calls. Then last year we decided to only go to EMS calls we were requested at if there was an issue or a suspicion of the type of call,” Klafke said. “In 2020, we responded to 833 calls and so far this year we gone to 308 EMS calls.”
City Administrator Shawn Murphy commended Klafke on using grant money and insurance money to pay for training, protective gear and updating policy.
“He went through the insurance company to help pay for our policies to be updated,” Murphy said.
“We have been able to use grant funds last year for implicit bias training,” Klafke said. “The insurance company is helping pay to have our policies updated. We are taking these policies and adapting them to Portage.”