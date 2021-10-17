Portage listening session outlines city projects

Although it was a listening session, on Saturday, Portage Mayor Rick Dodd did more explaining than listening. He outlined future city projects, city struggles and answered a handful of questions.

Fourteen people attended the listening session at the Portage Public Library on Saturday, most were city employees and alderpersons.

The session started with Dodd giving an overview of current projects in the city of Portage. He said the U.S. Highway 51 project and the canal dredging will be wrapping up in the coming weeks.

“We had, for lack of better phrase, crazy two years,” Dodd said. He said part of the issue with the highway project is that the city was not in charge of the detour.

“We could not set up an internal detour route for the project. Which is what we would have like to do, but this was a state project,” Dodd said. “They established the detour but most people decided to ignore it and use Thompson Street. A road not designed to handle that type of traffic.”

Another issue with street work in the city is that Portage is an old community.

