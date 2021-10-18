 Skip to main content
Portage Parks preparing for 'Pumpkins in the Park-ing lot'
Children will have an opportunity Thursday to celebrate Halloween a few days early.

The Portage Parks and Recreation Department is holding Pumpkins in the Park-ing lot 2021 from 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at the department office, 701 W. Slifer St. Children will receive a treat or treat bag of goodies and a pumpkin to carve at the free event.

Pumpkins in the Park started in 2017 and became the Parks and Recreation departments’ annual Halloween event. In the first three years it was held at a Portage park. However, last year they change things up due to COVID-19.

Jody Hardwick of Portage Parks and Recreation came up with the idea of the parking lot event.

“We didn’t want a bunch of people milling around a park last year during COVID,” Hardwick said. “I came up with the idea of a different event, more of a grab and go thing with an assembly line.”

She said children showed up last October, some in their costumes, and received a bag of goodies, a pumpkin to carve and a photo to remember the day, Hardwick said.

This year will be a little bigger. Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke is sending a K-9 unit to the parking lot and police will be around to handle traffic near the intersection of West Slifer Street and Airport Road.

“Sgt. Blue, the Portage Police mascot, will also be at the department that day to meet the kids,” Hardwick said. The police will have a game booth where kids can play the popular Handcuff Toss.

“Last year, we have 200 kids come through, so we’re anticipating 200 kids to be here this year,” Hardwick said. McReath Pumpkin Farm in Montello has donated 200 pumpkins to the department.

Hardwick added that even though last year was a “grab and go” event, kids still showed up in their costumes.

“We didn’t expect anyone to come in their costumes, but most of the kids did,” Hardwick said. “That was really cool and the kids could also get their picture taken at the department.”

Kids will receive their own trick-or-treat bags.

“They will all get goodie bags, that I’ve pack with lots of other surprises,” Hardwick said.

This event is while supplies last and Hardwick suggests getting to the Parks and Recreation Office early.

“We’ve got 200 pumpkins and 200 bags ready for Thursday,” Hardwick said. She added she anticipates the Parks and Recreation department will be decorated Tuesday to get the office in the Halloween spirit.

This year will have a cross fit obstacle course for kids. Hardwick said MachineLab CrossFit, based in Portage, is donated time and the obstacle course for the kids. All services and time are being donated by local businesses.

“We’re really excited to see the kids come down in their costumes,” Hardwick said. “It should be a lot of fun on Thursday.”

