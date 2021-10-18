Portage Parks preparing for 'Pumpkins in the Park-ing lot'

“Sgt. Blue, the Portage Police mascot, will also be at the department that day to meet the kids,” Hardwick said. The police will have a game booth where kids can play the popular Handcuff Toss.

“Last year, we have 200 kids come through, so we’re anticipating 200 kids to be here this year,” Hardwick said. McReath Pumpkin Farm in Montello has donated 200 pumpkins to the department.

Hardwick added that even though last year was a “grab and go” event, kids still showed up in their costumes.

“We didn’t expect anyone to come in their costumes, but most of the kids did,” Hardwick said. “That was really cool and the kids could also get their picture taken at the department.”

Kids will receive their own trick-or-treat bags.

“They will all get goodie bags, that I’ve pack with lots of other surprises,” Hardwick said.

This event is while supplies last and Hardwick suggests getting to the Parks and Recreation Office early.

“We’ve got 200 pumpkins and 200 bags ready for Thursday,” Hardwick said. She added she anticipates the Parks and Recreation department will be decorated Tuesday to get the office in the Halloween spirit.