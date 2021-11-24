Portage set for downtown parade and tree lighting

On Friday night, the downtown Portage will hold the annual holiday parade and Santa is scheduled to light the Holiday Tree in Commerce Plaza.

Portage officials said in a Facebook post that they are devastated by the tragedy in Waukesha but are moving forward with the plans for a parade on Cook Street.

Portage Police Department said there will be additional law enforcement on site during the festivities.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. at the intersection of MacFarlane Road and Cook Street, in front of St. Mary’s Church and will go down Cook Street and conclude at the Market Square.

Santa Claus will be in the parade, escorted by the Portage Fire Department and will help light the community holiday tree at Commerce Plaza following the parade.

This year, there will also be an LED light show by Sanne Kelly at Commerce Plaza on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. There will also be food available on Friday night with the Portage Presbyterian Church selling chili at Commerce plaza.

Families will also have an opportunity Saturday to meet Santa and get a photo with his reindeer at Commerce Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a fee for the photos.

