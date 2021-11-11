Portage WWII Veteran honored with diploma as part of Veterans Day ceremony

Russ Wyman was 17 in 1943. He was living in Portage and going to Portage High School when he enlisted in the Army. He was a junior at the time and did not finish his studies before being sent overseas.
On Thursday, as part of the Portage High School 17th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony Wyman, was presented with his high school diploma.
Portage Activities Director Ed Carlson said before the ceremony that he was very proud and excited to present Wyman his diploma almost 80 years after he left the school.
“We’ve had this policy, but never used it,” Carlson said. “The policy allows the school board to approve presenting a student a diploma if they could not graduate due to enlisting in the military.”
Speakers were from veterans groups as well as active military members spoke about getting to known veterans.
“Don’t just thank Veterans, ask them about their service,” Greg Eirich said. “Get to know them. Ask your grandfather, grandmother, mother, father about their service. And when they’re ready they’ll share their time in the service with you.”
Eirich is Wisconsin American Legion Department Commander. He asked the students in the bleachers when if they had studied World War One in school.
“Wow, that’s more than I expected, which is a good thing,” Eirich said. “103 years ago today the Armistice was signed to end World War One. On the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month was armistice was signed.”
Lt. Col. Josephine Daniels is a VFW representative and spoke about her military career.
“Service to country permeates throughout our society,” Daniels said. She said students were important to her when she served in Iraq.
“I was always so grateful for the letters that students sent me while I was over there,” Daniels said.
Eirich was the keynote speaker and had numbers for the students to think about. He said over 16 million Americans served in the Armed Forces during WWII.
“It is estimated around 300,000 of those people are still alive,” Eirich said.
There were three Portage World War II Veterans in attendance with Wyman; Bob Johnson, Howard Schneiter and Bill Welsh. Each was given a plaque thanking them for their service.
The ceremony included a military honors simulation including a gun salute and a flag presentation to the Portage Elks Lodge 675.
All Veterans in attendance were asked to give their name and what decade they served in. Then during the ceremony, 107 area Veterans were called out and given a flower by a Portage High School Student.
“Veterans Day is a celebration,” Carlson said. “We have a special appreciation to Vets and we want to thank them and support them. But as was said earlier, get to know these Veterans and don’t just celebrate them on Veterans Day.”