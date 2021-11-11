Portage WWII Veteran honored with diploma as part of Veterans Day ceremony

Russ Wyman was 17 in 1943. He was living in Portage and going to Portage High School when he enlisted in the Army. He was a junior at the time and did not finish his studies before being sent overseas.

On Thursday, as part of the Portage High School 17th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony Wyman, was presented with his high school diploma.

Portage Activities Director Ed Carlson said before the ceremony that he was very proud and excited to present Wyman his diploma almost 80 years after he left the school.

“We’ve had this policy, but never used it,” Carlson said. “The policy allows the school board to approve presenting a student a diploma if they could not graduate due to enlisting in the military.”

Speakers were from veterans groups as well as active military members spoke about getting to known veterans.

“Don’t just thank Veterans, ask them about their service,” Greg Eirich said. “Get to know them. Ask your grandfather, grandmother, mother, father about their service. And when they’re ready they’ll share their time in the service with you.”

Eirich is Wisconsin American Legion Department Commander. He asked the students in the bleachers when if they had studied World War One in school.