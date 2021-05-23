Portage's Save the Grandstand group calls first event success

In less than a year, a Portage group focused on restoring the grandstand at the Columbia County Fairgrounds went from an online group to a volunteer-run festival earning money for the cause over the weekend.
The Save the Grandstand Arts & Crafts festival was well attended Saturday and Sunday despite not so great weather.
Save the Grandstand was started last August after a number of Portage residents saw the facility was going into disrepair. The group has grown from their first meeting of about 20 people to the giant volunteer force assembled for the festival.
They set up a non-profit group and began an online auction in March to begin raising funds. At that time they had about $12,000 towards the goal of approximately $1.5 million it would take to fully restore the Grandstand, which is on the county fairgrounds but the City of Portage owns the building.
“It’s been a stressful day, but it’s been good,” Save the Grandstand President Bunny Balk said on Saturday afternoon. “Great weather today and we’re hoping it holds up.”
Little explained they handled the rain on Friday when setting up and again on Sunday morning.
The rain did not stop the festivities on Sunday. Josh Becker, of Cherry Pie, went on and played through the drizzle.
Balk was running the raffle tickets with her husband Randy, on Saturday and was happy with the turnout.
Kyle Little, recently named vice president of the Save the Grandstand group, was excited about the festival and said it was successful. He said there was probably over 700 people.
“It’s going to be a great day, we’ve had lots of people coming through already,” Little said on Saturday. “Everyone was getting sick of being inside so being out and about for this event is great.”
Little was watching over the Portage Family Skate park table at the festival where they were raffling off a custom Fender guitar as well as selling a number of Skate Park related products.
"It was an amazing event and there's a lot we can learn from with this event," Little said. "This shows the group can set a goal and reach it."
Of the 80-plus vendors was Jason Wittig of Wittig Custom Guitars in Pardeeville.
“This is great for the Grandstand,” Wittig said while preparing a guitar neck. “I think we’re all just happy to be out of the house.”
Another vendor was Deb McCue, proprietor for Whitcomb Creek Photographs. Her work features nature photographs from Wisconsin, Alaska and a number of other
“A lot of my photography comes from photos I’ve taken while on cruises and I’ve been on quite a few cruises.” McCue said. She also commented on the number of people who came out to the first annual arts and crafts festival.
“I was surprised how many people have been through already,” McCue said.
Along with the vendors selling a plethora of products there was also live music, food and beer at the festival. The Shruggers played their first show in 17 months at the festival.
“Good times had by all yesterday. Thank you Portage,” the band wrote in a social media post.
Save the Grandstand is still discussing the plans for another event this fall, Oktoberfest. The group is also discussing plans for another arts & crafts festival next May.