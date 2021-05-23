Portage's Save the Grandstand group calls first event success

Balk was running the raffle tickets with her husband Randy, on Saturday and was happy with the turnout.

Kyle Little, recently named vice president of the Save the Grandstand group, was excited about the festival and said it was successful. He said there was probably over 700 people.

“It’s going to be a great day, we’ve had lots of people coming through already,” Little said on Saturday. “Everyone was getting sick of being inside so being out and about for this event is great.”

Little was watching over the Portage Family Skate park table at the festival where they were raffling off a custom Fender guitar as well as selling a number of Skate Park related products.

"It was an amazing event and there's a lot we can learn from with this event," Little said. "This shows the group can set a goal and reach it."

Of the 80-plus vendors was Jason Wittig of Wittig Custom Guitars in Pardeeville.

“This is great for the Grandstand,” Wittig said while preparing a guitar neck. “I think we’re all just happy to be out of the house.”

Another vendor was Deb McCue, proprietor for Whitcomb Creek Photographs. Her work features nature photographs from Wisconsin, Alaska and a number of other