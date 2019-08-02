There will be a prescription drug take-back during this year’s National Night Out on Thursday at Swan City Park.
There will be food and many things to do including meeting the SWAT team, K-9 units, other law enforcement personnel, members of the Beaver Dam Fire Department and many other representatives from various organizations from 5-8 p.m.
People can bring any unused prescriptions but no needles or inhalers.
