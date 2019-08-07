NEW LISBON — Mother Nature’s visit to Juneau County the evening of Aug. 3 cancelled one of Waterfest’s most anticipated activities.
The lighted boat parade was scheduled to set sail at 8:30 p.m. with over 50 people on board the Crusin’ Turtle leading the event and at eight decorated themed boats. Fireworks were scheduled to light up the sky after the parade around 9:30 p.m.
However, at about 7:45 p.m. the skies above Castle Rock Lake turned dark and droplets of rain turned into a heavy downpour with thunder and lighting. Attendees sprinted for cover, packing inside The Dirty Turtle Bar and Grill, their vehicles in the restaurant’s parking lot or their houses along the lake. The Juneau County Economic Development Corporation issued a 30-minute rain delay at 8 p.m.
Juneau County Economic Development Corporation Assistant Director and Chairman of Juneau County Waterfest Tamaya Loewe said herself, Director Terry Whipple and the captain of the Cruisin’ Turtle kept an eye on the weather to see if the storms would clear.
After the rain delay expired they saw the radar predicted storms late into the evening, so the Juneau County Economic Corporation made the decision to cancel the boat parade and fireworks for the safety of the boaters and those watching the parade, Loewe said. She said no rate date was set and both activities will not be rescheduled.
It is the first time the boat parade was cancelled in its 20 year history. According to statistics provided by the Juneau County Economic Development Corporation, the Waterfest boat parade and Park Fest brings in a combined $1.5 million to the local economy. Out of 4,000 people who visit the Castle Rock Lake area, two out of three come for Waterfest and 92% are returning visitors.
“It’s such an anticipated event,” Loewe said.
The boat parade and fireworks were the only two activities cancelled throughout the entire Waterfest celebration. Other activities held throughout the day included a 5K run/walk, kid’s bicycle parade and lighted campsite contest at Castle Rock County Park. Those events still went on as planned with perfect weather, she said.
The awards brunch at the Dirty Turtle still happened as planned Aug. 4. Those who purchased tickets to the Cruisin’ Turtle were invited to the awards brunch to celebrate participants and their families who entered boats in the parade, she said. She said those who purchased tickets for the Cruisin’ Turtle will be refunded their money.
With the parade cancelled, the boats were not judged for the $500 cash prize for best of fleet and cash prizes for 1st-4th place. Instead, the $1,000 prize money was split into equal shares between the registered entries, Loewe said in an Aug. 4 follow up email. Door prizes and a 50/50 cash raffle was also held at the brunch.
Loewe said the organization still kept the awards brunch to recognize the participants for the time and effort they put into decorating their boats.
Husband and wife Dan and Jodi Hunter, of Friendship, decorated their boat with a haunted theme of ghosts and zombies for their second year in the boat parade. Friends from Minneapolis traveled to dress up in costume to participate alongside them, Jodi Hunter said.
Jodi Hunter said it took a total of six months of preparation to complete their boat, called Haunted Castle Rock Manor, including two to three months to construct it.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Jodi Hunter said of the cancellation. “Because we really thought we had a chance at winning and my husband put his heart and soul into it.”
It was the fifth year Mauston resident Lauren Helixan attended the boat parade. She reserved a spot on the Cruisin’ Turtle with five other friends experiencing it for the first time. Instead of partying to the boats Under the Sea theme, they ordered food and drinks at the bar of The Dirty Turtle to make the most of their time together.
Helixan, who dressed as a mermaid for the boats theme, said it was disappointing the fireworks and boat parade were cancelled.
“It’s such a fun thing to see, it’s something great to look forward too,” she said. “It would’ve been good to reschedule it.”
Hexlian didn’t know if she and her group of friends would return to The Dirty Turtle the next day for the awards brunch.
“We’ll see if we can make it back,” she said the evening of Aug. 3.
Loewe said the next Waterfest is the first Saturday in August next year.
