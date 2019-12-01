A host of Beaver Dam vocalists and instrumentalists will combine talents Sunday for the 11th annual Red Kettle Concert.
Joanne Tyjeski and Karl Nienhuis are once again organizing the concert, which serves as a fundraiser for the Dodge County Salvation Army. It begins at 4 p.m., Dec. 8, in the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, with doors open at 3:30 p.m.
Tyjeski said one of the highlights of the holiday concert is when individual choirs combine to form the Ecumenical Choir.
“Church choir directors take turns leading the group. Tanya Diggins is directing this year and she’s chosen some beautiful pieces,” said Tyjeski. “The directors enjoy the opportunity to direct a bigger choir with a fuller sound.”
The Ecumenical Choir features about 70 participants, including choirs from St. Katharine Drexel, Grace Presbyterian, Trinity Church-United Methodist, St. John’s Lutheran and Kiwanis Club. Lisa Weisensel serves as the group’s accompanist.
Pastors from each of the participating churches take turns hosting the event. This year, the welcome and benediction will be provided by the Rev. Michael Erwin of the Catholic churches in Beaver Dam, Clyman, Reeseville and Elba.
In addition to the choirs, the audience will be treated to traditional and some non-traditional holiday music from area instrumentalists.
Musicians making a return performance at the concert include the Trinity Church Handbell Choir, pianists John Landdeck and Connor Klavekoske, the Beaver Dam High School String Quartet and S4 Saxophone Quartet.
“Joining us for the first time this year are the Loco Vocals. We are looking forward to their two fun selections,” Tyjeski said.
The Loco Vocals will sing "Holiday-O" and "It’s the Most Fattening Time of the Year."
The concert is open to the public and free, but members of the Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club will be in the lobby after the concert with Salvation Army Red Kettles to accept donations. Checks should be made payable to “Dodge County Salvation Army."
“People are coming to the concert willing to give. Over the years, we have raised almost $45,000,” said Tyjeski. “All the money collected stays in Dodge County.”
Those not able to attend the concert may mail donations to SARK Campaign, c/o Jamie Henning, American Bank, 115 Front St., Beaver Dam, WI. 53916.
“The Red Kettle Concert has become a wonderful tradition in Beaver Dam as a way to help our neighbors at Christmastime," Tyjeski said.
