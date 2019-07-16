From art, to food and music, the fifth annual arts crawl will include a reedikulus amount of activities throughout downtown Reedsburg.
Over twenty stops at local business and organizations throughout downtown Reedsburg will showcase regional artists and activities July 26. A diversity of mediums will be presented from paintings, installation art, photography, sculpture and poetry readings. Reedsburg ArtsLink Director Joann Mundth Douglas said she is expecting about 1,000 people to attend the free event this year, but it could be more.
Douglas said one of the stops includes the Reedikulus Polychrome Wildflower at City Park, where members of the public are invited to participate by weaving thread through the structure. She said another stop includes past Wisconsin Poet Laureate Max Garland and cellist Parry Karp presenting “Poetry Suits,” alternating music and poetry readings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Deli Bean on Main Street. Poets selected for the 20 Poems Project are invited to read their work beforehand, from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., and after the performance, she said.
Woolen Mill Gallery is scheduled for “mystery spot” at its location on 28 East Main Street. Other locations, like Touchdown Tavern and The Vault, will offer a Reedikulus specialty cocktail for purchase.
Along with showcasing different artists, the route includes “pop-up” activities and performances including a balloon animal artist, a fire performer and storytelling.
Guides can be picked up at headquarters on South Walnut Street the day of the event. One change this year is headquarters will include more of a “street party,” atmosphere Douglas said. Beer and wine packages will be available for purchase, along with live music. Bands scheduled to play include Mike Droho from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Indie pop band Woodrow from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Torch from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Vendors will be present at headquarters, including Baraboo’s Jose’s Mexican Restaurant.
She said the event will happen rain or shine. If inclement weather is an issue, the live music will move to The Vault at 170 East Main Street.
Those looking for more information on the Reedikulus Arts Crawl can visit ArtsLink’s website www.reedsburgartslink.org under the Reedikulus Arts Crawl tab or email reedsburgartslink@gmail.com.
