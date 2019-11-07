Reedsburg Area High School Director of Musical and Plays Jeff Herschleb said its performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a much different performance than its previous musicals.
He said the reason is because there isn’t any dialogue with songs from the beginning to the end of the performance. Another reason is the stage was extended into an “apron” with a narrow bridge around the band pit and front of the stage to create a closer connection with the audience.
The high school will present the musical based on the story of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis at 7 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Cal Center.
Herschleb said he chose the play to match the male talent of this year’s cast, he said.
“This year we have a lot of really strong males and we chose a musical with a lot of male parts,” Herschleb said.
The musical was written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The musical tells the story of Joseph’s betrayal by his 11 brothers and how he rises up to become a right hand man to the Pharaoh because of his ability to interpret dreams. The musical was performed on Broadway and a 1999 film starring Donny Osmond as Joseph.
In Reedsburg Area High School’s production, Jacob Gesteland, a junior, will portray the lead role as Joseph. Gesteland said he was excited about the opportunity because he enjoyed watching the movie with Osmond when he was younger and took inspiration from that performance. He also watched other films based on the story, like the animated Joseph and the King of Dreams, to prepare for the performance and read the story in the Bible, he said.
Gesteland said the musical is a mix between comedy and emotion, which is why people should attend.
The high school was selected to showcase its entire performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat as the showcase performance at the Wisconsin High School Theatre Festival in Milwaukee, something Herschleb said is a “huge honor.” He said it is the first time the high school has been selected for the honor. It will perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Milwaukee High School of Arts.
Herschleb said the music is fun and upbeat with a lighthearted and enjoyable experience bringing together a mix of genres to tell the story. There will also be lots of color and dancing, he said.
“The whole show is just going to be fantastic,” he said.
Tickets are available at the Reedsburg Area High School office during school hours until Nov. 14. Any leftover tickets are available the day of each performance for the same price, he said. Tickets are $10 apiece.
