Reedsburg Area Historical Society hosting drive thru chicken BBQ fundraiser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Reedsburg Area Historical Society will host its annual chicken barbecue fundraiser with some adjustments for safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in the event’s history, the fundraiser will be conducted as a drive thru only event Aug. 16 at Reedsburg Area Historical Society grounds at 7882 State Highway 23, about three miles outside Reedsburg. Historical Society President Craig Braunschweig said precautions will include temperature and symptom checks as well as cutting back the amount of volunteers working at the event.

All volunteers will have masks and gloves and hand sanitizer will be available.

The event was originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend but was postponed due to the pandemic.

“We felt that it’s safe if we do a chicken barbecue through drive thru and we plan on doing all the precautions,” Braunschweig said.

Braunschweig said the route will take vehicles behind the cabins to receive a meal and will exit out the front of the grounds. He said people looking to purchase a meal should come at 11 a.m. and no sooner to limit the possibility of a traffic back up. Only 900 chicken meals will be available compared to 1,200 in previous years.