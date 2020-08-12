Reedsburg Area Historical Society hosting drive thru chicken BBQ fundraiser

The Reedsburg Area Historical Society will host its annual chicken barbecue fundraiser with some adjustments for safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first time in the event’s history, the fundraiser will be conducted as a drive thru only event Aug. 16 at Reedsburg Area Historical Society grounds at 7882 State Highway 23, about three miles outside Reedsburg. Historical Society President Craig Braunschweig said precautions will include temperature and symptom checks as well as cutting back the amount of volunteers working at the event.
All volunteers will have masks and gloves and hand sanitizer will be available.
The event was originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend but was postponed due to the pandemic.
“We felt that it’s safe if we do a chicken barbecue through drive thru and we plan on doing all the precautions,” Braunschweig said.
Braunschweig said the route will take vehicles behind the cabins to receive a meal and will exit out the front of the grounds. He said people looking to purchase a meal should come at 11 a.m. and no sooner to limit the possibility of a traffic back up. Only 900 chicken meals will be available compared to 1,200 in previous years.
“We’re expecting to sell out early,” Braunschweig said.
A meal comes with a half piece of chicken, baked potato, baked beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and milk for $10.
Braunschweig said the society hopes to raise about $6,000 for the event, about the same as last year. The event is one of the fundraisers that goes towards the organization’s operating costs, he said. It’s other big fundraiser, the Heritage Days Rendezvous, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other events happening at the historical society grounds, Braunschweig said an open house will be hosted Aug. 15 for the World War II prisoner of war exhibit at 1-4 p.m. and a ribbon cutting at noon the same day for the new bathrooms and picnic shelter facility at the historical society grounds. He said masks and social distancing will be required. Cost to enter the exhibit is a donation charge of $5 while members of the historical society can get in free. Additional dates and details about the POW exhibit will be on the organization’s website and Facebook page.
Anyone looking for more information on the historical society’s chicken barbecue can contact Braunschweig at 608-415-7870 or visit Reedsburg Area Historical Society’s Facebook page.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
