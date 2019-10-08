While fall has just begun, the theme for Reedsburg Area High School’s 2019 homecoming week Sept. 30-Oct. 4 took students someplace warm.
The theme for this year’s festivities was tropical paradise to celebrate the Beavers Homecoming game against Waunakee Oct. 4 at Millennium Field. Dress up days and activities were held throughout the week to represent the theme.
Activities included a tennis team vs. teacher’s game, the 12th annual Great Steak Challenge and Homecoming Assembly. The parade on the afternoon of Oct. 4 followed the traditional route, starting east from the corner of Main Street and West Avenue, heading downtown before turning north at the corner of Main Street and Park Street before concluding at the corner of 2nd Street and Park Street. The Homecoming dance was the evening of Oct. 5.
Reedsburg Area High School senior Alexis Templin, 17, who also serves as the student council president, was crowned Homecoming Queen while fellow senior Larry Lybert, also 17, was named Homecoming King.
Homecoming Court representatives included freshmen Trey Schinker, Carter Strutz, Madi Behrendt and Ruby Olson. Sophomore were Joe Lindholm, Mitchell Henke, Alayna Haugh and Ava Stieve. Juniors were David Finkel, Ryan Matz, Bethany Hill and Dani Peyer. Seniors were Jacob Gesteland, Bryson Sukup, Drew Williams, Lybert, Abby Pynenberg, Ashley Rockweiler, Rachel Schmitt and Templin.
