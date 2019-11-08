Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg is gearing up for its ninth annual cookie walk.
Chairperson Kari Walker said sales for boxes start Nov. 18 and are available for purchase at the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce at 240 Railroad Street.
Only 125 boxes are available for the event, the same amount as previous cookie walk’s, Walker said. Walker said the event sold out the day before the event the past three years, so she encourages those to purchase one fast.
Cost for each box is $10 if the participant is going on the walk and $15 for those who can’t participate and want to purchase a filled box to pick up between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Antiques on Main at 200 East Main Street. The walk begins at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 until each stop runs out of cookies.
A punch card with a list of locations along the walk will be in the box, she said. Those who purchase a box and going on the walk bring it with them to collect one cookie at each participating stop along the route. The event will happen rain or shine, Walker said. She said this year’s boxes will be larger so each cookie can fit.
As of Nov. 4, nineteen businesses signed up to participate. Walker said number of stops are a “strong showing” with boxes about to go on sale and estimates about three to five more may sign up to participate by Nov. 18. Walker said the ambulance, police station, businesses on Second and Main Street are participating this year.
Walker said the cookie walk is a great event to bring homemade cookies to collect for a holiday party or use as a gift. Some businesses even include the recipe for the treat. She said the cookie walk gets people out of the house to see the local businesses and hang out with friends while walking around downtown Reedsburg.
“It’s kind of like trick or treating on a route because you know where you are going, you know you are going to get something great at each stop, maybe you’re going to see a business you’ve never seen before,” she said. “It’s just an easy fun thing to do.”
More information on the cookie walk is on Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg’s Facebook page.
