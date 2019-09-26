Tickets are on sale for the 12th annual Great Steak Challenge at Viking Village Foods and the goal remains the same as the last couple of years.
It will be the third year Viking Village Foods will have the competition within themselves to beat the 2,661 meals sold at last year’s Great Steak Challenge. While the goal wasn’t met, the event raised over $18,000 from profits, tips, the match from First Weber Foundation and 12 sponsors participating in the $500 bonus challenge.
The event started in 2008 as a competition between Reedsburg and Baraboo High School to raise money for both athletic departments. It’s raised over $96,000 for the School District of Reedsburg’s activities department and sold over 22,500 meals as of 2018.
This year’s event is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 2, the week of Reedsburg’s Homecoming, with all profits going towards the activities department to help with expenses.
The number to beat this year is lower than what it needed to sell in 2018 because the event didn’t reach its goal of over 3,000 meals. Viking Village Foods General Manager Pam Coy believed last year’s floods affected how many people attended because surrounding communities, like Wonewoc and Elroy, were still dealing with the floods aftermath.
“It was a tough time to get anyone to rally,” Coy said. “We didn’t get much outlying community support like we normally do.”
Besides Reedsburg, people from outside the area in places such as Richland Center, Baraboo, Hillsboro, Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin Dells, North Freedom, and Lyndon Station will stop by Viking Village Foods at 150 Viking Drive to purchase a meal, she said.
“It’s not just a community event anymore,” Coy said.
You have free articles remaining.
Pre-sale tickets are available at $9 for a steak sandwich meal and $5 for a junior beaver meal. Those who want to order a ticket or delivery before the event can email herritzv@firstweber.com or stop at customer service at Viking Village Foods. Tickets will be available until 12 p.m. Oct. 2 and there isn’t a limit on how many are available before the event, Coy said.
Those who don’t buy a ticket beforehand can still get a meal by walking up to the stand at the front of Viking Village Foods to place an order or going through the drive thru. Dine in, carry out and delivery options are available. Coy said new microwavable, reusable containers are available to keep meals better sealed for those on the go.
A steak meal comes with coleslaw, baked beans and a drink while a junior beaver meal comes with a hot dog, chips, cookie and a drink. First Weber will match the first $2,500 of pre-sale tickets.
This year, 32 sponsors signed up for the $500 bonus challenge, where each sponsor will give $500 if over the over 2,661 meals are sold by the event’s end. The amount totals $16,000 towards the activities department, excluding any profits or additional donations.
That reason alone motivates Coy to help Reedsburg improve its number from last year.
“We have to beat it,” Coy said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)