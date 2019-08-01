The Reedsburg Area Historical Society will host a prisoner of war exhibit highlighting the different camps around Sauk County during World War II.
Reedsburg Area Historical Society President Craig Braunschweig said the exhibit, Prisoners of War: Filling the Labor Shortage on the Homefront, will include general information and artifacts highlighting working conditions and other aspects about the prisoner of war camps in the local area. While the main focus is Reedsburg’s camp, the exhibit will feature other camps located in North Freedom and Door County at the time, he said.
The Reedsburg Area Historical Society will host the exhibit at the Pioneer Log Cabin Village at 7882 Highway 23 from May until September 2020, the 75th anniversary of the end of the war. After next September, the exhibit will travel to other parts of Sauk County, the state and possibly the Midwest, Braunschweig said.
The Wisconsin Humanities Council awarded the historical society a $10,000 grant for the project. The historical society is also collaborating with Historian and Reedsburg native Matt Carter, the executive director of the Dakota County Historical Society in Minnesota, for information to display at the exhibit.
Carter said he hadn’t heard Reedsburg had a prisoner of war camp until he studied it in college during his time at University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire and became interested in the subject. He’s presented his research on the prisoner of war camp at Webb Middle School and the Reedsburg Public Library.
He said the Reedsburg’s camp was one of 37 branch camps in different communities throughout the state, with a main base camp at Camp Fort McCoy in Tomah. Reedsburg’s prisoner of war camp held 137 German soldiers captured during World War II and was located where Webb Middle School sits today, he said.
Braunschweig said working conditions were not an issue and the only secure element surrounding the camp was a snow fence.
Braunschweig said the nation faced a labor shortage with all the men at war. Captured German soldiers helped filled the void in the local area, working in the local canning factories and farms.
“They would be working soldiers,” Braunschweig said. “They would work on farms and helping the economy.”
While there isn’t any official record, some former German soldiers housed in the camp returned to live in Reedsburg after World War II, Braunschweig said.
Braunschweig said anyone who has a story, clothing or artifacts and wants to donate or loan items towards the exhibit and can contact him at 608-415-7870 or email booksonwisconsin@gmail.com.
