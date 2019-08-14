If you go

What: Living History Heritage Days Rendezvous

Where: Pioneer Log Cabin Village 7882 Highway 23,. Reedsburg

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23-25

Cost: $5 per person per day. Food and merchandise available for sale.

Info: Call Andy VanSickle 608-524-4245. Website - www.rahspv.com. Reedsburg Area Historical Society Facebook page.