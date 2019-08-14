French voyagers, mountain men and long hunters from the 1800s fur trade era will gather at the Reedsburg Area Historical Society grounds for the third annual Living History Heritage Days Rendezvous.
Reedsburg Area Historical Society Vice President Andy VanSickle, who also serves as the events chairman, said about 25 to 30 camps are on the list to show their skills for the Aug. 23-25 event. He said participants will dress in traditional clothing and use tools, like cast iron pans for cooking, to show what life was during that time period.
“It’s a reenactment of history and it shows the people how everyday life was run back then,” VanSickle said.
The camps will be spread throughout Pioneer Log Cabin Village for the public to visit the reenactors and ask them questions about life during the 1800s. VanSickle said the event is family friendly and attendees always take interest.
“(They) ask us so many questions about the era and about our outfits, about what we are eating… he said.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in demonstrations and exhibits throughout the weekend. Details for some activities are still being ironed out. VanSickle said an updated schedule will be posted by ticket booth at the Pioneer Log Cabin Village and signs will be posted throughout the camp in front of the event areas.
VanSickle said one of the new activities will include a gun maker showing the different types of guns from that time period, as well as an arrow head and ammunition making.
One returning exhibit is the doctor’s exhibit that will contain a demonstration of a mock operation from the 1800s. VanSickle said a time has not been set for the exhibit as of Aug. 13. Last year, two sessions were held in the morning and afternoon throughout the weekend.
Other returning events include the tomahawk throw, sewing and black smith demonstrations, bead making, basket making and rope making. VanSickle said another activity one of the reenactors is looking at doing is a cannon candy throw, where candy is loaded into a cannon and shot off in the air for children to grab. If it happens, the activity would take place at 3 p.m. Aug. 24 out on the prairie behind the log cabins, VanSickle said.
Trade blankets and food items will be available for sale. The cabins and museum will be open for a self-guided tour.
Cost for the event is $5 per person per day. The event is one of two fundraisers the historical society hosts throughout the year to raise money for the upkeep of the grounds. VanSickle said $5,000 was raised last year. The goal for this years event is to raise $6,000 to help with costs for the community building and picnic shelter area the society is looking to build, he said.
Anyone with questions can call VanSickle at 608-524-4245 or visit the Reedsburg Area Historical Society website or Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)