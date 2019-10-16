Reedsburg’s first annual Barktoberfest will feature many fun activities for every human’s favorite four legged friends.
Hosted by the Bark for the Park Committee and Reedsburg’s Parks and Recreation Department, Barktoberfest will feature a dog costume parade, a K-9 demonstration and pet related vendors. The event is a fundraiser for the Bark for the Park Committee and raises money for the dog park’s upkeep.
“We’re hoping our first event is going to be a good one and then we’ll look at it being an annual event,” said Terri Langer, a member of the committee. “It’s just a fun event for the dogs.”
Barktoberfest was created after the committee’s original summer fundraiser, the Pooches Plunge at the Reedsburg Municipal Pool, was cancelled due to state regulations. She said the committee started looking at a Halloween, fall themed event since other dog parks host similar functions as a way to celebrate.
Barktoberfest is from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Reedsburg dog park, 600 Golf Course Road, Reedsburg. Registration is free and all dogs must have proof of current rabies vaccine or a permit for the dog park. Each dog will receive a welcome gift after registration. Seating is limited at the dog park, so Langer recommends bringing a chair.
She said the event will be held rain or shine, unless severe weather is an issue. If the event is cancelled, it will be announced on the Reedsburg Dog Park Facebook Page.
Registration for the costume parade is from noon to 1 p.m. The parade begins shortly after 1 p.m. and attendees can vote on their favorite costume for dogs to win prizes. The Baraboo K-9 unit will host a skills demonstration at 2 p.m. and Rusty and Rocky’s Redemption Rescue will be present at 3 p.m. to show case the adoptable pets at the organization, Langer said. A microchip clinic will be held for $20.
Stations will be set up around the park for dogs to partake in, including one with bacon-flavored bubbles, bobbing for tennis balls, treat retrieving from pools, a fetch station, spin the bottle and a weave course. Langer said vendors will include an animal books, a pet food store providing samples of food, veterinary service and a pet photo station with a fall theme. Food will be available for dogs and humans.
Drawings for baskets full of pet themed items will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $1 per piece. Items on the list include dog life jackets, treats, toys and an Amazon Echo. Langer said. Money raised from the event will go towards purchasing a new park bench for the dog park.
Anyone looking for information on Barktoberfest can call Langer at 608-524-8057 or visit the Reedsburg Dog Park Facebook page.
