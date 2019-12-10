While an optometrist with 40 years in the Reedsburg community is transitioning into retirement, his former colleague and business partner are taking over.
Dr. Joe Prell owned his own practice at 251 2nd Street in the Reedsburg community at the location for four decades before he retired three months ago. When he stepped aside, Dr. David May and Dr. Sara Winkler stepped in to purchase the building and open a second location of May Vision Center.
May said Prell and him were colleagues when they worked in Baraboo and have known each other for over two decades. Prell said he encouraged May to come look at the office in Reedsburg as he approached retirement age.
Taking notice of the growth in Reedsburg with a population of just under 10,000 people, along with new apartments and a new elementary school, he realized the community would be great place to open another office.
May Vision Center held a grand opening Dec. 3 with the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce present for a ribbon cutting ceremony. May said the Reedsburg community has welcomed the new business. The event also celebrated Prell’s retirement.
May said he’s had over two decades of experience as an optometrist. May started May Vision Center as his own practice in 2006. It has another location in Waunakee, he said. Winkler has been an optometrist for seven years and with May Vision Center for a year and a half.
Prell said May is “one of the best” eye doctors in the state who “lives and breathes” optometry, describing his personality as one who puts patients first. He described Winkler as a thorough eye doctor, who connects with people and has a gentle personality.
While the May Vision Center is only three months into starting its practice in Reedsburg, May said he’s thinking about expanding, including adding more staff as well as adding new procedures and products.
“It’s always something that’s important to me is always expanding in the practices I want,” he said. “I want my patients when they come in here every year to see something different. Because if they don’t, then they may think we are stagnant, that we are not keeping up with technology.”
Along with services of providing eyeglasses, contact lenses, eye exams and treating certain eye diseases, the office has expanded its services and incorporated the newest and latest technology in the optometry field, which wasn’t originally offered at Perell’s office. May Vision Center also has another procedure called Orthokerotology, which corrects vision by using contact lenses and does not require surgery, he said. The procedure was something Prell didn’t have in his office, May said.
Some of the technology include a device that takes digital retina photographs of the eye, so pupil dilation isn’t needed. May Vision Center also has another instrument called an Optical Coherence Tomography, something May described as a “CT scan for the retina” to diagnose eye diseases like early glaucoma and macular degeneration.
“This is an integral part of making sure the entire eye is looked at to make sure we don’t have any undiagnosed disease,” he said, adding the additional technology also requires conducting more tests and procedures in house rather than sending tests or patients out to another location.
May said the Reedsburg location is taking new patients. The office is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. until Noon every first and third Saturday of each month. Anyone with questions can call May Vision Center at 608-524-4334 or visit its Facebook page or website www.visionsource-mayvisioncenter.com.
