Reedsburg will no longer host the Pooches’ Plunge due to changes in state regulations.
Bark for the Park Committee Member Terri Langer said the committee decided it would no longer be feasible to host the event after discussing the state regulations with the parks and recreation department.
The event raised money for the Reedsburg Dog Park on South Golf Course Road by inviting the public and their dogs to take a dip in the municipal pool about a week after it closed for the season. The pool is scheduled to close for the season Aug. 31.
This year’s event would have been Aug. 31 and would’ve been the events sixth year since it was cancelled last year due to the floods. An average of 60 dogs a year attended the event. Langer said the event raised money to place a shad shelter and benches in the park.
Parks and Recreation Director Matt Scott said he looked into the city possibly hosting the event and when he looked into the requirements, he realized the cost of running the fundraiser didn’t justify how much money it would raise for the dog park. The event raises about $800 to $900 per year, Langer said.
Some of the requirements included pools having a zero depth entry option for dogs to have a safe way to enter and exit the pool, something the municipal pool doesn’t have. Scott said the regulations would require the need to run the pool as normal for an additional week as if it had people in it after it officially closed to prepare for the dogs.
The additional regulations would cost the city about $1,500 more in staffing and pool operating costs, he said. The city provided two lifeguards in previous swims but regulations would have required six lifeguards on staff, he said. Finding staff and volunteers to property adhere to the requirements also presented a challenge.
“It doesn’t pay to hold the event and try to make it a fundraiser,” Scott said. “It isn’t feasible for us with the regulations they are putting on us.”
Scott said the regulations was something the city knew would come, especially since Baraboo cancelled its Doggie Dip last year due to the same regulations.
While the plunge is cancelled, the committee is planning another event to continue raising money for the park’s upkeep. Langer said the committee is planning “Barktoberfest” on Oct. 19, an afternoon Halloween themed event at the dog park. While additional details are still in the works, she said activities include a costume contest, parade and games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)