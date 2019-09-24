For two weekends in October, downtown Reedsburg will celebrate fermentation in all its forms with a variety of classes, tastings and presentations for the 9th annual Fermentation Fest.
Fifty classes are scheduled Oct. 5-6 and Oct. 12-13 for foodies to learn about the fermentation process.
Registration and a list of classes are available on Fermentation Fests official website at www.fermentationfest.com/classes-and-events. Mel Trudeau, who coordinates the classes for Fermentation Fest, recommends registering for classes at least eight days before the date. She said any last minute openings will also be available for purchase during both weekends at the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce at 240 Railroad Street.
She said event guides are located throughout downtown Reedsburg at local businesses along Main Street and the Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce. Cost of classes range from $15-$75. Those who sign up for classes can check in at the chamber office to find out the location of their class.
Some of the classes on the schedule Trudeau mentioned are Lauralyn Rosenberger and Mason Purtell with Elemeno conducting classes for making homemade dairy products, like sour cream and cheese, how to make fermented broth and hand pulled noodles from scratch. Those sessions are scheduled for Oct. 5.
For the weekend of Oct. 12-13, author Kirsten Shockey will host sessions with local CSA, a miso making workshop and how to cultivate fungus to make bread, pickles and how to tenderize meat. Some health classes related to fermentation are scheduled for Oct. 13.
Vendors, market stands, live music, art installations and music will fill City Park at Park and 2nd Street throughout both weekends for the City Park Marketplace.
The marketplace will also feature a charitable beer garden with Reedsburg and Madison area beers, with proceeds going towards the Wormfarm Institute. The “Fermelab” will feature fermenters and scientists for small presentations and a meeting place for fermenters, Trudeau said. The market place will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both weekends.
Wormfarm Institute Executive Director Donna Neuwirth said volunteers are still needed to help with classes and set up at City Park. Volunteers can sign up at www.fermentationfest.com/donate-volunteer.
She added City Park will be “very, very lively” because the Farm Art/DTour isn’t happening this year, so it gives an opportunity for more people to gather for the marketplace. It will be similar to how the event ran in 2017, when the detour operated as a biennial for the first time, she said.
“We’re excited about all the art, music and food that will be there,” she said.
Neuwirth estimated about 3,000 to 4,000 people attend Fermentation Fest over the two-week period.
The Farm/Art DTour, the 50-mile, ten-day self-guided tour featuring art installation on farms throughout rural Sauk County will return in 2020. Neuwirth said the Wormfarm Institute has held a series of public meetings to determine a new potential location for the detour in the Sauk County area.
She said the organization could have a decision on a new route by this year’s Fermentation Fest and announce it during one of the weekends.
