Finishing touches are being applied to Reedsburg’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s new addition.
Throughout the week of Sept. 9 through 13 construction was wrapping up on Our Lady of Refuge Chapel, installing carpet, the pews, alters and tiling for the 1,400 square foot adoration chapel attached to the building. Friede and Associates Project Manager Morgan Tibbey said construction is scheduled for completion Sept. 20. ADCI was the designer while Friede and Associates was the general contractor.
The addition will install the adoration/chapel area, two handicap restrooms and a maintenance area with a 40 person seating capacity. The church will hold a chapel dedication Sept. 22 during its 10:30 a.m. mass with a reception to follow between the church and the school after the mass.
Bishop Donald Hying, who was named by Pope Francis to lead the Roman Catholic Diocese of Madison in April, will be in attendance to preside the mass.
The chapel will be open for adoration from noon Sept. 22 until Noon Sept. 28. Afterword it will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Father Dave Carrano, the pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, said the new chapel is “connected but separate” to church at 624 North Willow Street. The adoration chapel can be accessed through the church and outside through separate doors. The chapel will provide a second worship space that will be open for extended hours, even when the church is closed.
“So people working second shift or early risers can come and pray, whereas often times the main church is closed the chapel will remain open” Carrano said.
While the building is new, there are some aspects integrated from the church’s former location when it was built 50 years ago next to St. Peters Lutheran School on Pine Street, both Jensen and Carrano said. Two stain glass windows from the late 1800s early 1900s and parts of a 50 year old alter from the convent of the church are incorporated into new chapel. Two lighted niches in the walls will contain statues of the Virgin Mary and one of Joseph and Child.
Carrano said security cameras will be added to the building for safety reasons. Key cards will also be available for parishioners to pick up at the office for 24-hour access to the chapel.
The initiative started as a result of a donation from a parishioner with donations from other parishioners also helping cover the costs of the building. The Reedsburg plan commission approved a conditional use permit for the addition earlier this year and the project broke ground May 12.
Carrano said the main goal of the chapel is to create a closer and intimate relationship with Jesus for those who walk into the building by creating a warm, simple and peaceful atmosphere. Project Manager Paul Jensen, whose a parishioner with the church, described walking into the new addition as “spiritual and calm” as a peaceful place for him to reflect spirituality.
Reservations for the reception after the Sept. 22 mass can be made on Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s website.
