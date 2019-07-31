Completing a community service project is a part of achieving black belt status at Villari’s Self Defense.
This year, the black belts at the Reedsburg martial arts school are hosting a school supplies drive as their project to give back to the Reedsburg community. Students of all belt degrees with Villari’s Self Defense delivered flyers to place on doors of Reedsburg homes informing residents about the school supplies drive July 27.
Those who receive a flyer can attach it to a plastic bag full of school supplies at their front door or porch. Collection boxes are at Villari’s Self Defense, Fry’s Family Fitness and the Reedsburg Public Library for anyone who wants to donate. Villari’s Self Defense student Sean Duffy said they are requesting is new and unopened items of any school supplies including pens, paper and markers.
Collection is after 5 p.m. Aug. 12. All school supplies will go towards the School District of Reedsburg to distribute.
Duffy, a first-degree black belt and Baraboo resident, said the decision to host a school supplies drive was made by all the black belt students at the martial arts school and the project is to help students who can’t afford it.
Not being able to afford school supplies is something Duffy can relate too. He grew up poor and his family didn’t have much money to spare, he said. Because he is now in a better position in his life, he wants to give back to the community and Villari’s Self Defense, which he said helped him mentally, physically and spiritually to become a black belt.
Villari’s Self Defense Owner/Chief Instructor Brad McBee said other projects black belts have completed included a drive for the Texas Relief Fund after Hurricane Harvey and removing buck thorn from the Roger Popple Trail. One project involved students going to nursing homes, showing residents their martial arts skills and visiting with them.
McBee said idea of the community service project is to teach black belts how to give back to the community.
“We’re training everybody to defend themselves,” McBee said. “But yet also at Villari’s we want to train them to be better people.”
Anyone looking for more information on the school supplies drive can contact Villari’s Self Defense at 608-393-7114.
