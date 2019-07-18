If you go

What: Run from the Cops

Where: Reedsburg Police Department 200 South Park Street., Reedsburg

When: Registration starts at 7 a.m. at Harvest Park 265 Railroad Street. Race starts at 8 a.m. July 20.

Cost: 5K race $25 per person, 10K race $35 per person before July 19. Cost increase to $30 for 5K runners and $40 for 10K runners July 20. One mile run/walk $15 per person.

Info: Registration available online through www.active.com or in person at the Reedsburg Police Department. Call Jacob Williams at Reedsburg Police Department 608-524-2376. Email - jwilliams@reedsburgpolice.com.