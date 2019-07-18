Those who want to participate in the eighth annual Run from the Cops in Reedsburg still have time to register before the July 20 race day.
Pre-registration is available online or in person at the police department until July 19. Cost to participate in the 5K race is $25 and $35 for the 10K prior to race day.
The price increases by $5 for each event July 20. The price stays the same for the one mile walk/run at $15 a person for all age groups. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at Harvest Park at 265 Railroad Street, next to the police department where the race will begin at 8 a.m.
Special Events Coordinator for the Reedsburg Paraprofessional Police Association and Police Officer Jacob Williams said 180 registered for last year’s event, raising about $5,000 for the event. The goal is 200 runners and about 70 people have signed up so far, he said.
Those who have already registered can pick up their packet and race bib at the police department between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. July 19 or the day of the race.
The 5K routes take runners from the police department at 200 South Park Street, down Lucky Street, Commercial Avenue, Laukant and Industrial Street onto Railroad Street. Participants in the 10K will follow the same route, heading south of Reedsburg through the industrial park on South Dewey Avenue and continue on Ski Hill Road, leading their way back to the police department through Old Loganville Road, Granite Avenue, South Webb Avenue and Railroad Street. Last year, there was not a 10K race due to construction on South Dewey Avenue.
Williams said runners will take off in one group for the start of each event. Runner’s bib number will separate them into age group to determine awards. Awards for top male and female finisher in each event and 1st-3rd place male and female in each age group. The 5K and 10K will be timed while the one run mile race will not.
Proceeds from the run will be divided between the Touch Twice Clinic, a free clinic that provides medical screening as well as food, clothing, and other necessities to families in need, and a new law enforcement scholarship for a graduating Reedsburg Area High School senior looking to go into the field.
Williams said the Reedsburg Professional Police Association decided to create the scholarship to help those who want to go into the field of law enforcement, especially with declining numbers in the field.
“Anything that we can do to help applicants and people get interested and help those out that are going and looking forward to the career we want to help out in that,” Williams said.
